In the hands of 17-year-old Cristian Sciaudone, tiny pieces of plastic become collectible objects of memorabilia.
During the pandemic, the North Andover teenager decided that he was going to create a Lego model of a firetruck from each of the 363 fire departments in Massachusetts.
As of spring he’s made it to more than 240 departments and pieced together more than 250 trucks.
In the family home, there is a designated Lego room filled with the tiny treasures.
Now a junior at North Andover High School, Cristian says that his interest in Legos began when he was about 5 years old. He could not imagine then that this recreational playtime toy he enjoyed as a child would become the source of a teenage entrepreneurial effort.
“When I was little, I got Lego sets and built them with my dad and some with my mom,” he recalls. “When I got older, I started to modify what I had to make it my own. Then at the start of COVID, I found computer software (about Lego models) that I downloaded to my laptop and started exploring.”
Cristian’s interest in firetrucks gave him something to do when the world shut down, which led to the beginnings of the Lego project. It sis his way of honoring firefighters and, in later projects, others in public service.
He uses the website BrickLink to find the Lego parts that he needs. BrickLink describes itself as the world’s largest online marketplace to buy and sell Lego parts, minifigures and sets, both new and used. The site was acquired by The Lego Group to strengthen the company’s connection with the “AFOL community,” which stands for “adult fan of Lego.”
Lego, founded in 1932, is a privately held company based in Denmark, and its name is an abbreviation of the Danish phrase “leg godt,” meaning “play well,” according to its website.
Down to the details
After building his first few trucks from communities outside North Andover, Cristian got the notion that he was going to build at least one truck from every fire department in the commonwealth.
When he sets out to build a new firetruck, he starts with his laptop to search out the vehicle he plans to build and to upload a “parts list” before searching for the pieces he needs.
For pictures, he goes to a website called massfiretrucks.com.
“The site has only a driver’s-side view, so I go to social media to get passenger-side views because I want to get these trucks as detailed and accurate as possible, so I go on a photo hunt,” he says.
He finds that there is something unique about each truck he has built. But he has noticed that the trucks that sport more than the usual red get the most shoutouts on his Instagram account, @ma_lego_fire_trucks. These include the trucks that have green, blue, yellow, white and black.
To date, he has nearly 2,200 followers, a number that grew after his appearances on WBZ NewsRadio 1030 and WHDH-TV 7News.
“I had about 950 followers, and within a couple months, it shot up, and just before the beginning of the year, I hit 2,000,” he says. “That’s pretty cool. I have a lot of people from across the country, and every now and then, I see people from other countries like Germany, Poland, Spain, as well as others from South America.”
His creations represent a variety of vehicles, such as ladder trucks, tiller trucks, engines, pumpers, ambulances, chief cars, utility trucks and brush trucks.
“Obviously, the bigger the truck, the more parts are required,” he says.
For example, he recently built a Gloucester firetruck from a digital model that showed it required 619 pieces.
On average, fire engines are between 300 and 400 pieces, ambulances from 200 to 300 pieces, and chief’s cars and brush trucks from 150 to 200 pieces.
The average truck is about 11 1/2 inches long.
Assembling a business
As a teen entrepreneur, Cristian saw opportunities in the early responses he received.
“When I finish the digital build for a particular department, I’ll send them pictures with a message and introducing myself and telling them there’s a truck I made from their fleet and leave my social media contact,” he says. “Most of the time, when someone buys one for the department, they send me a department patch. I have a whole collection on my wall. A couple times, they threw in a shirt.”
Cristian is also branching out to private companies and police departments, as well as receiving orders for custom vehicles. He took time out to build a model of his own black Toyota Tacoma, the tiny version now sitting on his desk.
“It’s interesting to see how many people are really interested in this stuff and getting models of their trucks,” he says. “I just shipped out a big order to a police department, and I had a commission for a local tow truck company, which now would like their complete fleet of 32 trucks done. I’ve also done public works trucks, National Grid trucks and snowplows.”
The models start from about $100 and up.
It takes Cristian nearly two hours to create the digital model, and at least another two hours to build the Lego model.
For stability purposes, he adds glue to certain points to prevent them from breaking during shipping or if they are picked up the wrong way.
“I glue certain points on the models, on the weak spots,” he says. “For engines, it would be between the cab and pump panel and also between the panel and the body. For a ladder truck, it’s between the cab and the body. That’s the weakest part when pieces can separate.”
He uses a tiny dot of Gorilla Glue, which he applies with a toothpick.
Once the glue dries, he pulls out his two label makers, from which he can make lettering of any color. But, of course, the gold lettering is most often used. He uses the blade on a Swiss Army knife to peel the backing off the tiny letters to stick on the vehicles. and he uses electrical tape to do the striping on all the trucks.
The teenager has many other interests, too, like skiing and hanging out with friends. Sometimes they follow local firetrucks to see the action, and Cristian has come to know many of the local firefighters. and last spring, he started a mountain biking club at school.
He is not looking too far ahead yet, but when it comes time to planning for college, he is on the fence about studying mechanical engineering or business, or perhaps a career in firefighting.
“I have many options to think about,” he says.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.