LAWRENCE — Talk bounced from bricks to time capsules to teachers on Friday at South Lawrence East Elementary School in the parking lot’s far corner.
There, sitting under a canopy tent and holding a list, was Patricia Mariano, a former Francis Leahy Elementary School principal. She checked off names as students from years ago arrived.
No, she wasn’t taking attendance or noting tardies. Dan Ahearn, 70, would have been late by 56 years.
He was here to claim his keepsake brick from the demolished Leahy School.
He and about 100 other former students and teachers who went on the building’s final walk-through last fall had signed up to receive a brick.
An estimated 230,000 red bricks came tumbling down in May when excavator grapples pulled the century old school’s walls to the ground.
Ahearn and others have donated memorabilia for the time capsule to be installed in the new $103.7 million Leahy School. The school is slated to open for the 2025-26 school year on the same site as the old one, 100 Erving Avenue.
Ahearn’s memorabilia includes a pin he wore on his graduation cap and gown at the K-8 school, a photo of his sister’s 1962 kindergarten class and an Eagle-Tribune newspaper clipping that shows the 8th grade class on the U.S. Capitol steps.
“In 1967, when we graduated, then principal Mr. (William) Sipsey took the class to Washington, D.C. and New York,” he said. “We had four nights for $55, that included two (daily) meals and the transportation.”
Ahearn said he attended grades 1-8 at the school, but had to forego kindergarten because he broke his leg on Labor Day and had to sit the year out.
The old Leahy, built in 1922, had no time capsule stashed within its walls or atop the cornerstone, said Mariano, who is also on the new Leahy School Building Committee.
She has talked to the new school’s designer about putting the capsule case where people can see it, rather than tucking it in a hidden spot such as the 1901 capsule found nine years ago inside a lion statue at the Old State House.
“I think it should be out on display,” she said. “Like inside some kind of a case that is not opened until (well) … I won’t be here.”
Over at a pallet stacked with the bricks were sister and brother Paula White and Patrick Bouchard. They and a brother and sister of theirs who now live in Georgia, as well as their mother — Annie Bencivenga, in the 1930s — went to the Leahy and had the same kindergarten teacher, Teresa Grainey.
Miss Grainey later married and became Mrs. Morgan.
The folks arriving for bricks included former Leahy teachers.
Jodie Martin, was a 4th and 5th grade teacher at the school and now teaches 5th grade here at South Lawrence East.
Susan Mustapha taught Grade 5 special education at Leahy for about 20 years until retiring in 2013, then named Lawrence’s Teacher of the Year.
She was here with her granddaughter, Lilly Mustapha, 3, and plans on placing her brick, along with the number to her classroom, 205, in her garden. She salvaged the number during the walk through.
Leslie Quinlan, another former Leahy teacher, plans to paint a picture of the school on her brick and use it as a bookend.
The red bricks are stamped WSG on one side, designating their maker, the William S. Griffin brickworks in Epping, New Hampshire, said Steve Boucher, of Atlantic Construction and Management, Inc., the project manager for the new Leahy’s owner, the school district.
Epping soil was known for having premium clay, a key ingredient in brickmaking.
The tons of brick and concrete rubble at the Leahy demolition site was bound for construction material depots in Plaistow, New Hampshire and Berwick, Maine, Boucher said.
The brick and concrete get ground up. Sometimes ground brick is used as a building border.
Mariano’s keepsake bricks will be a border, as well.
“I’m thinking I want to make a flower garden with the bricks,” she said. “I am going to take a couple.”
