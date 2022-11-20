Editor’s note: Bill Burt chatted with Bruins analyst on NESN, Andy Brickley late last week. What was supposed to be a quick call and story about the team, turned into an in-depth look of the Bruins early success in 2022-23 and Brickley’s assessment.
Win or lose, Andy Brickley loves his full-time gig as analyst for your Boston Bruins on NESN.
Hockey, and especially Bruins hockey, is in his blood, having grown up in Melrose and having played four of his 11 NHL seasons with the hometown team.
Like the rest of us Baby Boomers, the names Bobby Orr, Phil Esposito and Johnny Bucyk were more than just hockey players to Brickley. They were icons.
They were among the reasons Bruins hockey is more than sport. They were the reason a kid from Melrose dreamed big.
Well, the 61-year-old Brickley, believes, with a few fixes, it “might” be time to dream big around here.
And, Brickley admits, winning beats losing when it comes to his office — the TV booth with Jack Edwards.
“It’s always been an awesome job,” said Brickley. “For me, all you need to know is I just signed a four-year deal. So I’m not going anywhere.”
But there is something about winning, too, and the extra bounce in the step, which Brickley no doubt has right now.
‘B’S GOOD, BUT NOT THERE YET’
Heading into last night’s game with the Blackhawks, the Bruins were 15-2, No. 1 in the NHL.
They are atop of almost every expert’s “power rankings,” deservedly so, leading the NHL in goals scored (4.1 per game) and fewest goals allowed (2.1 per).
What a surprise?
Not so fast, says Brickley.
“Fifty-one wins and 107 points last year isn’t too shabby,” said Brickley. “They obviously had guys last year that could play. I just look at them now and I’m impressed. All the way around, I’m impressed. Whether it’s 12 forwards or the six D-man. They have tested every position.”
No. 1, though, said Brickley, is the last line of defense — goaltending.
“The pillars that I like, for building a team, whether it’s 40 years ago or 10 years into the future, it’s still going to be goaltending,” said Brickley. “On defense, straight down the middle, I think the Bruins have a lot of that.”
But that doesn’t mean the Bruins are the best team in the league, despite the record and stats.
“I don’t look at them as being the dominant team in the league because I saw them, even winning five in a row, against teams that needed wins,” said Brickley. “There’s been too much on the goaltenders’ shoulders in that stretch. I heard the coach’s thoughts about, ‘We’re not getting enough five by five’ and he’s right.”
Brickley said that’s where guys like Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak come in, “guys” that know how to win.
“Those three pillars that I talked about are in play,” he added. “But the biggest pillar, the widest pillar, has been the goaltender. I mean mostly [Linus] Ulmark has played great. The Bruins easily could have lost one or two of those recent games they won.”
‘COACH’S PLAN IS WORKING’
One thing Brickley believes is new coach Jim Montgomery and his style have been a welcomed addition to this veteran group.
“I’m not in the room, but I think that they like the voice that they are hearing [from the head coach],” said Brickley. “And they like the risk-reward kind of hockey that they’re being encouraged and asked to play up and down the lineup, not just to specific people.
“It’s not Bergy, Marchy, Pasta, ‘You guys go do your thing and the rest of you guys we’re going to play this way,’” said Brickley. “I think it’s across the board, that they’re encouraged to play a little bit. and I’m not saying ‘high risk, high reward.’ I’m saying risk-reward.”
Brickley noted an example is the way the Bruins break out of the defensive zone.
“They’re not afraid to play wings on their own side. You’ll see a lot of breakouts where you’ll see, whether it’s a center or the right wing on the left wing boards comes back toward the defenseman, he handles the short pass and then they go wing to wing,” said Brickley. “It happens constantly because they are in motion. They’re encouraged to play that way. It’s not chipping up to the neutral zone and live to fight another day.”
Brickley noted that this something new compared to the last decade.
“In the offensive zone it’s a five-man rotation. Nobody is playing a position,” he said with a laugh. “That’s what I love about it. You usually see a defenseman in the offensive zone, swing the net and make a play through the crease for a tap-in goal. I’ve seen two-on-ones where it’s two defenseman going in the rush.
“They’re getting more shots through and how do you get more shots through? You don’t just hold your ground at the blue line,” said Brickley. “You move. You got to move. That’s what it’s all about. It’s skating game.”
Seeing the Bruins use five forwards on the power play exemplifies that the new coaching staff is willing to take a few chances.
“I don’t know how long it’s going to last,” said Brickley. “It’s a it’s a small sample set. When your fifteen and two, you have the opportunity to continue to experiment.”
‘NHL COACHES HAVE EXPIRATION DATES’
While Brickley was close with the former coach, he believes that there are expiration dates on NHL head coaches, right or wrong.
“I was very friendly with Bruce Cassidy,” said Brickley. “In his time in Boston, in a position that we have as broadcasters, it’s important to have a certain level of trust when you have a conversation with a head coach.
“We had a strong bond. I was surprised that they moved on from him given the results, in terms of regular season success. But I do subscribe to that theory that there is a shelf life. and that’s one of the downsides of the job. You know, you could be a really good coach and you’re still going to get fired.”
Ironically, the team with the second best record in the NHL, is Cassidy’s team in Las Vegas.
“I’m not surprised that Bruce is doing really well in Vegas because they’re probably in the same exact discussion we’re having here with the Bruins,” said Brickley. “They needed a new coach. and they’re getting a new voice and a new way of playing and Bruce has an offensive thing to his game and he’s given them a little bit more freedom. and ironically the Bruins are getting a little bit more freedom than they got with Bruce.”
Brickley said it was only a week or so into the new season that he noticed things were different and the team was responding. But he also noticed the improvement with talent, particularly the depth of the team.
‘DEFENSE HAS BEEN KEY’
“My focus early in watching these Bruins was on the collection of the defensemen that they had and how were they going to play,” said Brickley. “I played forward. I can appreciate what a defenseman does and how good a defenseman can be, and how much he can help our team. and that has only been amplified from, you know, decades ago when I played.
“Now the emphasis on the defenseman and their importance to the success of the elite teams in this league now is exponentially higher,” said Brickley. “So that was my focus. That’s where I saw players like Connor Clifton or Derek Forbort. They were different players. They were encouraged to play a different game, stick to the things that they do really well.”
Brickley said Hampus Lindholm has been even better than advertised and the fact that the team got off to the great start without Charlie McAvoy was meaningful. Having the ability to split them between the top two pairings adds a new dimension to the back end.
“The guy I want to see growth in is Number 25,” said Brickley. “I want to see [Brandon] Carlo add a bit more to what he’s doing. He defends well. He kills penalties. He’s a big kid that can skate, get good reach, good positioning. He’s a good player, and he can give you more chips.”
‘BOTTOM SIX FORWARDS, TOO’
The Bruins’ top six forwards are obviously still the straw the stirs the drink, offensively, but the bottom six forwards have become true threats, something that hasn’t happened to often the last couple of seasons.
Brickley concurred that this group is at another level, like the back part of the defense.
“[Pavel] Zacha is a really good player,” said Brickley. “I don’t know if he’ll ever give you everything that you want him to give you yet, because of that skill, but he’s a really good player. He’s already played first line, second line, third line he’s already played left wing, right wing and center. So that’s a valuable commodity. That’s an upgrade
“Trent Federic is one of those guys we’re talking about, benefitting from the coaching change,” said Brickley. “The rules are a little different for him. He couldn’t handle it [last year]. He could have handled it better, I should say. and I think the new voice has really helped him and there’s still plenty of room for him to get better. He’s a good player that they’ve invested resources into, that they want something from him and I think he’s starting to get it are getting a little more.”
Brickley is also very high on Nick Foligno, a huge disappointment last season.
“I don’t like to use the word redemption, but he knows what kind of year it was,” said Brickley. “He’s a much better player than he showed last year. and the whole idea was to get him to be a leader in the bottom six [group], much the way Shawn Thornton. Whether he played five minutes or 12 minutes, Thornton was impactful. They were hoping they’d get that from Foligno. They’re getting it now.
“He’s a strong fourth line center. I don’t care what the offensive numbers say. He’s very important to what that line does. From what I understand, compared to other fourth lines, their analytics are very good.”
Another impressive player in this early season is fellow fourth liner A.J. Greer, who has played in NHL games for six years and is only 25.
“I don’t put a lot of stock in training camp, but A.J. had a great camp,” said Brickley. “And it’s hard to come in again and make a team and it’s even harder to stay there. and he’s been a great soldier. He’s been a healthy scratch. When they feel like he deserves to be in the lineup, he is. But you also got a guy like Craig Smith, who a great veteran player who deserves to be in the lineup. OK, maybe we got too many guys.
“Somebody’s got to have to sit and at the same time develop a guy like Frederic, a guy like [Jakub] Lauko, who has played well and needs to play a bit,” said Brickley. “Again, it speaks to the depth and individual improvement that they have on the third and fourth lines.”
Then there is a personal favorite of Brickley, Charlie Coyle.
“I think Charlie is a tremendous player. I think he’s so good. He is such a good player on a good team as a third line center because he gives you a lot of mismatches,” said Brickley.
‘KREJCI WILL REBOUND SOON’
Brickley was happy when he heard that David Krejci was returning to the team after playing a year in his home country, the Czech Republic.
“Early on, I think there was an energy and a freshness about him,” said Brickley. “But it’s an 82-game schedule. and what was he going to be like at his age at this point in his career after playing in Europe for a year? Some of that adrenaline wore off and he had the injury and hasn’t played to his standards since returning after the injury.
“But David still plays a 200-foot game. He still gives you a reliable game in the middle on that second line. He still is the type of guy that players that can play offense, like to play,” said Brickley. “I think he’ll find his game soon. He’s good on the power play and he’s a highly respected guy in the room.”
As for Brickley, the 2022-23 season is already becoming one of his favorites. But he does say that every year, doesn’t he?
“Nothing ever will replace being a player,” said Brickley. “But I’ve been doing this for, I don’t know, whatever it’s been 20 to 25 years, and the passion and love, and the fact that I’m fortunate enough and blessed enough to have this job. That still that still rocks my world. I love it.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
