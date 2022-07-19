ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber recently joined with Brides Across America in Andover to celebrate local members of the military, first responders and front line healthcare workers. Brides Across America distributed free wedding gowns to members of the military and first responder brides. So far they have given away over 28,000 dresses, across the United States.
Methuen Village celebrates CNA Appreciation Week
METHUEN — Methuen Village Assisted Living is holding its annual Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Appreciation Week June 16 to 22.
This year’s theme, “I’m Still Standing,” recognizes the CNAs for their ongoing and tireless efforts to cope with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each CNA was given a personalized coffee mug and candy is being distributed all week.
New Haverhill Crossings executive director brings nearly a decade of experience in local assisted living
HAVERHILL — There is nothing more important than family for Andover’s Nick Barash, the new executive director of Benchmark Senior Living at Haverhill Crossings, an assisted living and Mind & Memory Care community. For nearly a decade, his North Shore senior living career has focused on supporting older adults and their loved ones in the best way possible. His desire to provide the best care and experiences brought him to Haverhill Crossings.
Barash comes to Benchmark from Atria Merrimack Place in Newburyport, where he was the executive director. Previously, he was with Landmark Senior Living communities in Beverly. Barash graduated from James Madison University with a Bachelor’s Degree in kinesiology.
For more than 24 years, Haverhill Crossings has provided award-winning care and experiences. Personalized, needs-based support with activities of daily living, such as bathing and dressing, as well as specialized support for individuals with all stages of dementia is offered.
Hampstead teacher honored for excellence
HAMPSTEAD — Hampstead Central School teacher Sarah Wisecarver has been recognized as the New Hampshire STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Teacher of the Year.
Three awards are given annually by the New Hampshire Society of Professional Engineers, and Wisecarver was recognized for excellence in grades one through five.
Wisecarver was praised for bringing many projects and hands-on learning opportunities to Hampstead students over the years.
Atkinson teen moving on in international singing contest
ATKINSON — The nonprofit Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theater Education Center recently announced semi-finalists in an international solo contest.
OHMTEC, which is in the midst of a nationwide fundraising campaign, was pleased to offer the opportunity for singers of all ages to display their talents and celebrate the works of the “Father of Broadway,” who contributed lyrics to over 800 songs that continue to reverberate around the world.
Timberlane Regional High School contestant Isabella Phair earned her spot in the semi-final round of the international solo vocal competition with a performance of “If I Loved You” from Carousel.
