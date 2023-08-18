NORTH ANDOVER — Friday’s severe weather brought not only flash floods, but a nightmarish flashback for a nonprofit owner and founder whose national organization’s hub is on High Street.
Heidi Janson is the founder and CEO for Brides Across America whose warehouse was flooded and most of her inventory destroyed during last week’s rains.
The organization gifts wedding dresses and formal wear along with weddings to military families and first responders across the country. Since 2008, they’ve gifted over 26,000 dresses to help make dream weddings possible for these families.
Janson said Friday morning’s flash flood alert on her phone was traumatic, adding to the stress endured from the previous flood which caused them to lose 80% of their inventory. They are still cleaning out from the first round.
“This is our hub,” Janson said. “Our whole organization is in this warehouse. We ship all over the country from this spot.”
By early afternoon Friday, she had not visited the warehouse yet to see if there was any more damage. She did hear from neighboring businesses who experienced more flooding.
She’s heartbroken seeing the devastation last week’s storm caused to many small businesses and again with Friday’s latest storm.
“This is their livelihood,” Janson said.
On Thursday, crews were still clearing out items from the building. Trucks lined the streets to haul away water-soaked piles of furniture and inventory.
A pungent odor wafted in the air with every step closer to Brides Across America’s warehouse door. The smell was still too much for Janson to handle a week later.
About 20% of her inventory was salvaged from a room once filled with thousands of wedding and formal dresses.
Janson estimates she lost between $6 million and $7 million in inventory and various camera equipment used in studio to run their online fundraising campaigns.
When the first storm hit, Janson was returning from Boston. She lives on the campus not too far from the warehouse and didn’t know the impact to the space until the following day because everyone was evacuated from the apartment building.
She returned without power. A week later, the elevator in her apartment building still doesn’t work.
Janson went to the warehouse the next day with her daughter.
She said she was in shock when she saw the damage.
Flood water rose to the height of the loading docks out back – nearly five feet.
Soggy boxes pressed up behind the warehouse door, soaked with water and mud.
“We couldn’t even open the door,” Janson said.
They found dresses soaked up to the waist line.
Most of the dress were thrown out or removed quickly to reduce mold. Other salvageable items were sent to the cleaners immediately.
It’s been an exhausting week for Janson and other local businesses. She said she’s tired and needs time to rest.
The flooding came as they tried to prepare for two big fundraising events in September and November. “We have to make a plan and get through November,” Janson said.
But she said she feels for the small business owners who opened their doors within the past year on High Street in the live-and-work campus.
“It’s going to take a village to get through this,” Janson said. “We are taking it one day at a time, but we are on the cusp to reset.”
Donations can be made on bridesforamerica.com.
