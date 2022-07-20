LAWRENCE — The Greater Lawrence Summer Fund recently awarded Utopia Dance Company $10,000 to help families of the Greater Lawrence community offset the cost of enrolling their children in the 2022 Cultural Summer Dance Camp. The camp creates opportunities for over 30 youth to engage in cultural dances that they would otherwise have limited access to and also provides apprenticeship opportunities for youth, allowing them to gain work experience and learn about the Latin dance industry.
"Our cultural dances – such as Salsa, Bomba, Plena, Merengue, Bachata and so many more – are rich in history and have so many benefits to offer to the youth, especially in mental health awareness post pandemic," said Elvis Lora, co-owner of the dance company.
Co-owners, Louis Casiano and Lora both come from unique dance backgrounds and over 15 years of experience in the professional Latin dance industry. As two Latino men of color and members of the LGBTQ community, Casiano and Lora appreciate the impact that dance has had on them and the doors that it has opened in their careers and life.
The Greater Lawrence Summer Fund, a fund of Essex County Community Foundation, focuses on closing the opportunity and achievement gaps for thousands of youth in Greater Lawrence each year by funding enrichment activities that take place during out-of-school time.
For more information, send email to salsainlaw@gmail.com. Visit the group on Facebook and Instagram and at utopiabaila.com.
Dixieland Jazz at Trinitarian Congregational Church
NORTH ANDOVER — Matt Arnold, music director at Trinitarian Congregational Church in North Andover, will play Dixieland jazz with his group, The Clambake Five, in a concert Sunday, July 31, from 4 to 6 p.m. The concert is free, and will be held on the church grounds at 72 Elm St.
The Clambake Five features Harry McCoy on clarinet and soprano sax, Bob Fleming on trombone, Arnold Rosen on guitar, Rob Rudin on drums and Tim McLaughlin on bass.
Art planned for Bradford Rail Trail Extension
HAVERHILL — Team Haverhill announced that Pentucket Bank has agreed to be the sole sponsor of the Bradford Rail Trail Extension Art Walk.
A $30,000 donation from the bank's charitable foundation will be used for the purchase and installation of up to four permanent sculptures along the soon to be completed Bradford Rail Trail Extension and includes an amount for maintenance and upkeep.
In addition to Team Haverhill, the project has partnered with Creative Haverhill, a nonprofit community arts organization, to assist with soliciting artwork from artists. The Haverhill Garden Club is partnering to assist with installation of an “Edible Avenue” garden of indigenous edible plants that will be installed along the trail.
"Pentucket Bank is proud to be a major supporter of that first phase and we are thrilled to once again take the lead in supporting Team Haverhill as they work to expand upon the Art Walk with the extension of the Rail Trail," said Leanne Eastman, Pentucket Bank’s vice president of marketing and community relations.
“We are so thankful for Pentucket Bank’s continued support and are excited to move this project forward as the Rail Trail is completed,” said Ann Jacobson, chair of the Team Haverhill Bradford Rail Trail Extension Committee.
Women in Business networking luncheon planned
NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its next Women in Business Networking at Noon luncheon titled "Sisters in the Workplace" Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the China Blossom restaurant in North Andover. The event includes a hot luncheon buffet and soft drinks.
Featured speakers are Kate Henderson, person and commercial lines producer, and Tricia Sabulis, vice president of the A.P. Michaud Insurance Agency Inc.
Cost is $28 for members and $38 for future members.
Register online at merrimackvalleychamber.com under "Events" or call 978-686-0900.
Home Health Foundation changes name
LAWRENCE — Home Health Foundation, which has a 127-year history of providing home health, palliative and hospice care, is now Tufts Medicine Care at Home.
In addition, Merrimack Valley Hospice, Home Health VNA and Home Health VNA of New Hampshire – all of which come under the former Home Health Foundation umbrella – will transition to the new name in the coming months, agency officials said.
The name change reflects Tufts Medicine Care at Home’s strong and growing partnership with Tufts Medical Center, Lowell General Hospital, MelroseWakefield Hospital, Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford and more than 2,000 physicians across eastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire as a member of the Tufts Medicine health system.
“We joined together to reimagine healthcare, bring care closer to home, advance medicine and focus on health as much as healing,” said Karen Gomes, president and CEO of Tufts Medicine Care at Home. “While we believe the name Tufts Medicine Care at Home better represents our nonprofit organization’s full continuum of home health, palliative and hospice care, our top priority remains our steadfast commitment to the care and well-being of the patients and wider community that we so proudly serve.”
Diane Farraher-Smith, chief clinical integration officer for Tufts Medicine Care at Home, said the caregivers and services on which patients rely will remain the same throughout the organization’s transition to its new name.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.