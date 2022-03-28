Work on bridge to finish early
KITTERY, Maine (AP) — A more than $60 million project to rebuild a bridge that serves as a key entry way into Maine is wrapping up ahead of schedule.
The Maine Department of Transportation said it plans to complete construction on the Piscataqua River Bridge two months ahead of time. The work should be finished by the end of March, the department said.
The state said the project goal is to make safety and mobility improvements. It said the work should preserve the bridge for another half century.
The bridge is at the border of Maine and New Hampshire. Officials said lower than typical traffic volumes during the COVID-19 pandemic allowed for swifter completion.
Lawmakers form caucus for shipyards
KITTERY, Maine (AP) — Maine’s congresswoman is a member of a new caucus that will focus on the country’s public shipyards.
Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree said Friday the caucus was created to provide support to the nation’s four public shipyards, including Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Maine. The others are Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Virginia, Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Washington and Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Hawaii.
The shipyards repair and retrofit aircraft carriers and submarines. Pingree said the formation of the caucus will “help elevate and strengthen the voices of PSNY workers in Congress.” The caucus is called the Public Shipyard Caucus.
The caucus is bipartisan and also includes lawmakers from Washington, Virginia, Hawaii, Connecticut and New Hampshire.
Man combats gas prices with unicycle
FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man says he has the answer for those singing the blues about stratospheric gas prices.
Rick Madeira has taken to riding his electric unicycle to work, saving on gas and cutting his commute time in the process.
“It’s just more convenient and it’s obviously more fun,” he told The Herald News.
Madeira’s Gotway Nikola Plus, with no seat or handle bars, just places for his feet, can go 70 or 80 miles (113 or 129 kilometers) on one charge and reaches speeds of up to 40 mph (64 kph), although he rarely goes that fast.
“It literally takes me four minutes to get to work, versus about eight minutes in a vehicle,” he said.
He’s allowed to ride on the sidewalk, but usually sticks to the road, keeping to the shoulder when possible. He can also move to the front of the line at red lights, like cyclists, he said.
His advice to those interested in buying an electric unicycle, which sell for more than $2,000: wear protective and reflective gear, and be respectful of pedestrians.
“It’s the future. In 10 or 20 years, I’m sure I won’t even have to bring it up,” he said.
