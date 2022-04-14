ANDOVER — A Special Town Meeting is expected to take place May 17.
The Special Town Meeting is a result of a citizen petition that calls for "accountability and transparency" in the town and contains six warrants to be discussed at the meeting.
Rather than have two separate meetings Select Board Chair Chris Huntress said the town will hold the Special Town Meeting and the regular Town Meeting May 17 and 18.
The annual Town Meeting had previously been tentatively set for June 11.
The Special Town Meeting was successfully petitioned for by Andover resident Mike Meyers, who collected more than 200 signatures.
Haverhill reports CSO release
HAVERHILL -- Haverhill's Wastewater Division reported the city experienced a combined sewer overflow activation from one or more of its CSO regulators April 9.
CSO discharges consist, or likely consist, of untreated or partially treated sewage and waste. Public health officials recommend avoiding contact with water bodies during rainstorms and for 48 hours afterward, as there may be increased health risks due to bacteria or other pollutants associated with urban storm-water runoff or discharges of untreated or partially treated wastewater.
Temple Emanu-El to Host Yom HaSho’ah Service
HAVERHILL — Temple Emanu-El at 514 Main St. will hold its annual service commemorating Yom HaSho’ah (Holocaust Remembrance Day) Friday, April 29, at 7 p.m.
Those wishing to attend via Zoom can click through from the temple’s website, www.TempleEmanu-El.org.
The service will feature traditional Sabbath liturgy, songs, and readings, and will include the participation of members of the Greater Haverhill Clergy Association. Guest speaker author Tom Burke will share the story of Mary Wygodski, a survivor who lost her entire immediate family in the Holocaust, survived three concentration camps, and made her way first to Israel and then to America, dedicating her life to telling the truth about the Holocaust and to fighting hatred and antisemitism.
Yom HaSho’ah, an annual day of remembrance of the victims of the Sho’ah, or Holocaust, was established by the Knesset (Israeli Parliament) in 1951 and is observed by Jewish communities worldwide. Sho’ah, which means “catastrophe” or “utter destruction” in Hebrew, refers to the atrocities committed against the Jewish people during World War II.”
For more information, contact Nancy LaFleur at 978-373-3861 or Nancy@TempleEmanu-El.org or visit www.TempleEmanu-El.org.
