HAVERHILL — Recognizing that children grieve in their own unique way, Tufts Medicine Care at Home has designed a free grief support program designed just for them.
In these biweekly sessions, which are led by a facilitator from Tufts Medicine Care at Home’s licensed and credentialed bereavement staff, children ages 6 to 15 can connect with peers, express creativity, learn about bereavement, and create lasting memories. The group will meet every other Tuesday from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. from Sept. 6 through Nov. 1 at High Pointe House, 360 North Ave.
Susan Toleos, manager of hospice bereavement services and community education/outreach for Tufts Medicine Care at Home, said it can be challenging for caregivers of children who are grieving a loss to know what to say or do.
“Providing a sense of community, shared experiences, and connection are especially important in helping children cope and ultimately heal,” Toleos said.
Tufts Medicine Care at Home offers a range of support groups, all of which are free of charge and open to the public, that meet in person (General Loss and Loss of Spouse) and via Zoom (LGTBQIA+ Loss, Loss of Parent, Loss of Spouse, Men’s Loss of Spouse, and Loss Due to Covid). To register, call 978-552-4510. To learn more, visit www.merrimackvalleyhospice.org.
Weekend fall enrollment event at Northern Essex
HAVERHILL — Northern Essex Community College will host a fall enrollment event on the Haverhill Campus this Saturday, Aug. 20. NECC Enrollment staff will be available to help students get started this fall. Students and their families will have the opportunity to learn about academic placement options, complete online orientation, connect with an advisor, and speak with a financial aid specialist.
The enrollment event will take place in the Student Center at 100 Elliot Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. To speak with an enrollment specialist and RSVP in advance, students should call 978-556-3700. They can also visit necc.mass.edu to begin the application process.
Fall classes begin on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Help redesign Haverhill library
HAVERHILL — Drop by the public library on Aug. 24 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and share your ideas and dreams as the library plans to transform itself and its services.
Pizza will be provided and children are welcome. For more information and to complete a survey, visit https://haverhillpl.org.
Concert to benefit veterans
SAUGUS — Award-winning blues music artist Veronica Lewis of Haverhill will perform an outdoor concert to benefit the Rockin’ 4 Vets organization on Aug. 28 at 4 p.m. at the Kowloon Restaurant. Gates open at 3 p.m. This event is rain or shine.
The first 30 people to enter the code “youaintunlucky” will be able to purchase tickets for $30 at https://gimmelive.com/?c=2525.
Visit Lewis online at www.veronicalewis.com.
Art show celebrates plein air painting
NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Art Association along with their interest groups, Band of Brushes and the Newburyport 10 will present an exhibition titled “En Plein Air” celebrating plein air painting around New England. The term “plein air” comes from a French expression which means, “to paint outdoors.” The show is open through Sept. 4 at 65 Water St.
This exhibit showcases art created on location by 17 artists: Band of Brushes — Dorothy Aham, Michele Champion, Grace Daly, Karen Fitzgerald, Mary Francis, Christine Molitor Johnson, Fran Kaplan, Kris Munroe, Mary Ann Varoski, and Mary Webber; the Newburyport 10 — Cynthia Cooper, Dale Partis Greene, Margery Jennings, Marjet Lesk, Susan Luca, Daniel J. Shaw, and Susan Spellman.
A public opening reception with light refreshments is Saturday, Aug. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. The show will be on view concurrently with an exhibition of artist Rick Hamilton’s work. All work is for sale. The gallery is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. and is handicap accessible.
