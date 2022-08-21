Methuen announces Early Voting schedule
METHUEN — Early Voting for the Sept. 6 State Primary Election will be held at the Public Safety Building, 90 Hampshire St., on the following dates and times: Aug. 27 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Aug. 28 through Sept. 1 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sept. 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Early Voting Ballot applications are available online at MassEarlyVote.com. Completed applications must be sent to the City Clerk’s Office, 41 Pleasant St., Methuen, MA 01844.
All Early Voting Ballots will be final. Anyone who participates in Early Voting will not be allowed to vote at the polls on Election Day.
For more information, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 978-983-8515.
Remembering Jordan Rankin
HAVERHILL — On what would have been Jordan Rankin’s 21st birthday, Aug. 21, family members of the late Haverhill High School multi-sport athlete — who died in 2018 following a car crash — remembered her by presenting a $20,000 check to Bill LaPierre, director of the Sacred Hearts Food Pantry. The money was raised through a golf tournament recently held in Jordan’s memory.
Open house at Lawrence Heritage State Park
LAWRENCE — Lawrence Heritage State Park at 1 Jackson St. will hold a 36th anniversary open house Thursday, Sept. 1, from 2 to 4 p.m. Opened on Sept. 1, 1986, Lawrence Heritage contains displays and exhibits that tell the story of Lawrence’s development as a planned industrial city highlighting its textile mills, waterpower system, immigrant population and more.
Enjoy refreshments, view before-and-after photos of Lawrence Heritage and see a display of memorabilia. Free, open to the public and handicap accessible. Visitor parking is available in a lot on Mill Street behind Lawrence Heritage. for more information, contact Rich Padova at 978-794-1655 or richard.padova@mass.gov.
Library page scholarship available
HAVERHILL — The public library is accepting applications for the Trustee Scholarship Page Program. This program is open to high school juniors that live in Haverhill and are planning on attending either a two or four year college program. Those accepted into the program must volunteer as a page for two years, for four to six hours a week. At the end of the two years, participants will be awarded a $1,500 scholarship. Interested applicants must fill out the online application, submit a letter of interest and a letter of recommendation from a guidance counselor or teacher. The form is available online at www.haverhillpl.org/teens. For more information, contact teen librarian, Rachel Gagnon, at rgagnon@haverhillpl.org.
Saint Michael Parish Picnic
NORTH ANDOVER — Saint Michael Parish will hold its annual picnic Saturday, Sept. 11, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on the church grounds at 196 Main St., after kicking off with a celebration of Mass at noon.
The picnic will feature food, a live DJ, dancing, Zumba, face painting, balloon art, a jump house, games and more. Visitors are encouraged to wear red, white and blue in honor of Sept. 11. For more information call 978-686-4050.
Fall craft fair planned outside Plaistow Public Library
PLAISTOW — The Friends of the Plaistow Library will host an outdoor fall craft fair Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the library’s grounds. Rain date is Sept. 24.
Vendors will have gourmet food, wood crafts, home goods, jewelry and more on hand. There will also be a petting zoo.
All proceeds will benefit the Friends of the Plaistow Library.
Topsfield Fair to sell discounted tickets online, at ticket booth
TOPSFIELD — The 204th Topsfield Fair announced its pre-fair ticket pricing and has introduced a new electronic ticket system.
Tickets purchased will now be sent straight to fairgoers’ computers or phones — just present the barcode at the ticket gate.
Discount admission tickets, good for any day during the Fair’s run from Sept. 30 to Oct. 10 are available for $15 plus a $2 convenience fee at TopsfieldFair.org. A three-day pass is $45 plus a $3 convenience fee. Children under eight are free with a paying adult.
The Fair is also offering discounted ride tickets — 10 rides for $30 before fees. There is a limit of five pre-fair ride tickets per order. Discounted tickets can also be purchased fee-free at the Fair’s ticket booth which is scheduled to open on Aug. 22.
Volunteers needed for the Wall That Heals
METHUEN — Based on overwhelming demand, more slots have been added for volunteers to help with hosting the Wall That Heals when it is on display in Methuen. The Wall will be at Potter Field on Pelham Street Sept. 29 at 9 a.m. to Oct. 2 at 2 p.m. Please consider giving some of your time for this worthy event.
To volunteer as a greeter, visit www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0E4BA9AF2CA6FCC16-volunteers.
To sign-up your group for a private one-hour guided tour, visit www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0E4BA9AF2CA6FCC16-private.
Help redesign the public library
HAVERHILL — Drop by the public library on Aug. 24 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and share your ideas and dreams as the library plans to transform itself and its services.
Pizza will be provided and children are welcome. For more information and to complete a survey, visit https://haverhillpl.org.
Concert to benefit veterans
SAUGUS — Award winning Boogie Woogie vocalist and pianist Veronica Lewis will perform an outdoor concert to benefit veterans Aug. 28 at 4 p.m. at the Kowloon Restaurant. Gates open at 3 p.m. This event is rain or shine.
The first 30 people to enter the code “youaintunlucky” will be able to purchase tickets for $30 at https://gimmelive.com/?c=2525.
Art show celebrates plein air painting
NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Art Association along with their interest groups, Band of Brushes and the Newburyport 10 will present an exhibition titled “En Plein Air” celebrating plein air painting around New England. The term “plein air” comes from a French expression which means, “to paint outdoors.” The show is open through Sept. 4 at 65 Water St.
This exhibit showcases art created on location by 17 artists: Band of Brushes — Dorothy Aham, Michele Champion, Grace Daly, Karen Fitzgerald, Mary Francis, Christine Molitor Johnson, Fran Kaplan, Kris Munroe, Mary Ann Varoski, and Mary Webber; the Newburyport 10 — Cynthia Cooper, Dale Partis Greene, Margery Jennings, Marjet Lesk, Susan Luca, Daniel J. Shaw, and Susan Spellman.
A public opening reception with light refreshments is Saturday, Aug. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. The show will be on view concurrently with an exhibition of artist Rick Hamilton’s work. All work is for sale. The gallery is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. and is handicap accessible.
Low-cost music and arts program registering
HAVERHILL — The Academy of Creative Arts at Trinity Church is now registering for its low-cost after-school music and arts program for Greater Haverhill children in grades 1 to 8.
Participants can explore their creativity and musicality through vocal, instrumental, theatre and art classes. The fall session starts Sept. 22. Classes meet Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. at Trinity Church, 26 White St. Registration is $10 per student with a discount for siblings and scholarships are available. There may be a small additional fee for snacks and materials. No child will be excluded for financial reasons.
Registration forms are available at www.urbanbridgesinc.org/acat. For more information, contact Janet King at jking@urbanbridgesinc.org or call 978-373-4244, mailbox 4.
