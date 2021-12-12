NORTH ANDOVER — A long line of families waited to meet Santa Claus in spite of protocols that forbade children from sitting on his lap.
“So many kids were excited to see Santa, because they couldn’t see him last year,” said Festival Committee Chairman Jeff Coco at the recent event on the Common.
Prior to Santa’s arrival, people drank 12 gallons of hot chocolate and ate over 700 cookies and 600 hot dogs, Coco said. Holiday songs set an upbeat tone and children tossed leaves into the air.
“We had a very sizeable crowd,” Coco said. “I think people are glad to be able to attend this year, where last year we had to do it virtually.”
Members of the crowd also circled around the 50-foot tree that was strung with 1,600 lights by Ron Puchalski of the Department of Public Works.
The holiday season went into high gear when Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues, her daughter Julia, and Select Board members Rosemary Smedile, Janice Phillips and Laura Bates illuminated the tree by throwing a switch.
“Usually (the tree) goes through New Year’s, and many times we keep it lit until Little Christmas, which is January 4,” Coco said. “It also depends on the weather.”
Along with celebrating this holiday season, the Dec. 4 tree lighting and the prior Saturday’s Santa Parade were part of a series of celebrations for North Andover’s 375th birthday, most of which were delayed by the pandemic.
The Festival Committee emphasized that connection with their float in the Santa Parade, which was preceded by two women carrying a banner proclaiming the town’s birthday.
The Santa Parade also featured a float with an oversized birthday cake, which was followed by the North Andover High School Marching Band playing “Happy Birthday.”
“We kind of did our kickoff with our banner and our theme in the parade, and again, this is all because of COVID,” said Smedile, who is working with the Festival Committee on the anniversary celebrations. “We planned things earlier, but it didn’t come to fruition because of COVID.”
The theme of all the birthday related events, as stated on the banner at the parade, is “For all those who have come before us.”
“We felt as if 375 years is a very long time, and North Andover is probably one of the oldest communities and settlements in the country,” Smedile said.
A large birthday banner, circled by a wreath, is now positioned on the Common, and banners and wreaths also hang from light poles all over town.
“There’s close to a hundred of them, but they all sold out, and we’re still trying to get them finished up,” Smedile said.
She also said that in honoring the past, it is important to remember how hard it was for people to settle the original Andover in 1646, before Andover and North Andover went their separate ways in the 19th century.
“The settlement begins in North Andover near Lake Cochichewick, in that area, and for the most part they were farmers and people teaching religious freedom,” Smedile said.
But at the same time, after nearly two years of dealing with disruptions caused by the pandemic, people today want to enjoy the present moment.
“The other theme which they will be promoting is ‘Happy birthday, North Andover, let’s celebrate!’” Smedile said. “It’s time for us to celebrate. At the parade, it was one of the most enthusiastic crowds, out in the freezing cold, waving. It was sheer excitement.”
The upcoming events listed at the town’s website as part of the 375th birthday celebration started with the compilation of a digital time capsule Friday at North Andover CAM’s studios at 70 Main St.
“We’re going to be meeting with seniors and encouraging them to tell their stories,” Smedile said.
Anyone who couldn’t make it Friday is welcome to visit the studio on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. People are encouraged to bring recipes, as well as photos and stories that address any aspect of their lives in North Andover.
“We’re reaching out to grandparents, previous generations, that have recipes from grandma that have been in the families for years,” Smedile said.
The other birthday celebrations listed on the website include a gala May 13, sheep shearing on the Common on May 22, and birthday fireworks, which have yet to be scheduled. The Fourth of July will also include a recognition of the town’s birthday.
The sheep shearing festival will be enjoying its 50th anniversary when it convenes in the spring, evoking a time when North Andover’s textile mills and the fabrics that they wove were the center of town life, Smedile said.
The gala will be held in the tent at the Stevens Estate, and will be hosted by the North Andover Women’s Club, which is in its 80th year.
“It will be a very nice dinner and a very good band coming out of Boston,” said Smedile, who is president of the club.
Several celebration dates had to be adjusted because of the pandemic, and there are still a few events that Smedile and the Festival Committee hope to put on the schedule.
For instance, there are plans to include Native American participation in an anniversary event, “because we want to honor that they were here before us,” Smedile said.
There is also a proposal for a colonial re-enactment in some form. And children will be invited to create time capsules for their schools.
“It’s coming together, and it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Smedile said. “People are looking forward to it.”