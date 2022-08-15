DERRY — It’s called a community garden for many reasons.
Those who have space at the 78-acre town-owned Broadview Farm garden on Young Road say the manual labor in the soil is rewarding, but there are also many other rewards to be reaped through their efforts.
The community garden program began many years ago as a way to utilize the conservation property while giving area residents opportunities to have their own gardening space.
The gardeners become like a family at Broadview, sharing growing tips and offering advice.
Plots are unique to their growers, often with specific decor to make the spaces more colorful.
Some plots have handmade ladder systems or wiring for beans and other structures to help support what’s growing there.
Some use hay, some use bark mulch. Plots are all different. Many community gardeners say they save money, thanks to the produce they grow.
There are the usual garden drawbacks, including wildlife traipsing into the gardens and an occasional theft of produce once the season is further along.
Conservation Commission member and garden manager Will Lowenthal said this year there are 30 in-ground plots and two raised garden beds.
Gardeners can reserve up to two plots a year.
“All plots are reassigned every year, on a first come, first served basis, so no one gets to ‘keep one, although they can request the same plot if available,” Lowenthal said.
It’s a busy spot.
“We begin taking requests on April 1 of each year. The plots go quickly, and we always have a waiting list in case of cancellations,” Lowenthal added.
There is no fee for Derry residents. Gardeners are just asked to actively maintain their plots during the entire season.
Gardeners also have access to water and compost, but local Girl Scouts have been helping with watering duties several times per week.
Sisters Elizabeth Cole and Debra Schreiner share gardening space and were hard at work one warm Saturday morning.
This is the first year they have grown crops at Broadview.
Schreiner recalled growing up and having a grandfather that was talented in the garden.
“We ate what we grew,” she said.
Cole added that being at Broadview gives gardeners a chance to share information.
“It’s nice to talk to other people and trade tips,” she said.
For Zeke Sublett, it’s his third year in the garden at Broadview. He was tending his crops that included some high-growing corn.
“I needed something to get me out of the house,” he joked, adding that after years of COVID-19 restrictions, being out in the fresh air with a garden to tend is just what he needed.
Derry’s local cable television crews were also at the farm recently, chatting with gardeners and seeing the fruits of their gardening labors.
