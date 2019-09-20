FOXBORO -- The relationship lasted 11 days, but it became apparent today during Bill Belichick's press briefing that the New England Patriots had had enough of Antonio Brown.
The talented and most productive wide receiver the last half-dozen years -- averaging 115 receptions, 1,500 yards and 11 TDs -- was released by the defending Super Bowl champs.
While Brown appeared to have been given "clean slate" treatment by the Patriots for his many, past misgivings, an "intimidating" text to a woman who in a Sports Illustrated story on Monday claimed he had made unwanted sexual advances was the last straw.
That "issue" was as a Patriot.
The Patriots issued a statement saying: "We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time."
Belichick had a press conference earlier in the day today which ended with him leaving abruptly after being asked several questions about Brown and none on Sunday's foe, the New York Jets.
This adds to a tumultuous year for Brown who was suspended from playing in the Steelers finale last December when he didn't show up at practice on Friday.
Then he was eventually traded to the Oakland Raiders for a third and fifth round pick before signing a contract guaranteeing him $30 million. But after fines and a suspension that contract was nullified and he was released.
The Patriots, which had a close relationship with Brown's agent Drew Rosenhaus, who also represents Rob Gronkowski, signed him three hours after the release.
It was controversial in that the Patriots appeared to be all set at the wide receiver position with veterans Josh Gordon, Julian Edelman and Phillip Dorsett as well as some promising young receivers in Jakobi Meyers and injured first round pick N'Keal Harry.
But the Patriots took on Brown, believing he would fall into line, like so many other players have in the past, including Corey Dillon, Randy Moss and Aqib Talib.
Brown looked explosive in his Patriots debut with four receptions for 53 yards and one touchdown. While he and Tom Brady missed on three other connections for touchdowns, it was obvious that this relationship could be special.
The NFL now will be able to conduct an investigation without any "rushed" timetables with Brown not playing.
