METHUEN — Boston Bruins anthem singer Todd Angilly will perform “The Star Spangled Banner” at this year’s flag replacement event on Saturday, May 20, at Elmwood Cemetery, 130 N. Lowell St.
Volunteers are needed for this student-led event, which anticipates the celebration of Memorial Day by placing American flags at 5,000 veterans’ graves in nine cemeteries throughout Methuen. The event begins with breakfast at 8:30 a.m. and lasts until around noon.
Anyone who is interested in volunteering should contact Veterans’ affairs officer Paul Jensen at 978-983-8585.
Talk on mental health plannedHAVERHILL — May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Haverhill resident Donald Jarvis, veterans services director for the town of Billerica, is organizing a panel discussion focused on mental health and suicide prevention. The event is Friday, May 12, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at AmVets Post 147, 576 Primrose St.
This free event is open to the public and will feature a panel of mental health professionals, community leaders, and individuals with lived experiences of mental illness and suicide. The panelists will share their personal stories, experiences, and expertise in mental health and suicide prevention.
There will also be a free pasta dinner for attendees. Attendees are asked to submit their questions before the event to ensure the panel discussion addresses those concerns. Questions can be submitted to jarvis.don@gmail.com with the subject line “Mental Health Discussion.”
Local MMA fighter in upcoming eventHAVERHILL — Professional MMA fighter Brendon “The Kid” Marotte (7-1) of Hampstead will be fighting in a CES MMA event on May 12 at the North Shore Music Theatre in Beverly. Tickets are available online at tinyurl.com/59c8fhts.
Marotte, a Haverhill native, trains at the nonprofit Haverhill Downtown Boxing club on Locust Street.
Library Comic Con is May 13HAVERHILL — The public library will hold its annual free Comic Con Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All ages are welcome.
Featured guests include published comic writers Tom Sniegoski, Jeannine Acheson, Cathy Johnson, Colleen Venable, Bones Leopard, and Jennie Wood. There will also be over 25 additional writers, artists, and artisans selling their work.
OneUp Games will be set up all day in the Teen Zone with several video game systems and virtual reality sets for free play. Guests are encouraged to wear cosplay and a cosplay contest will be held. This is a family friendly event, so costumes should be appropriate. Please do not bring any realistic looking weapons.
Melt food truck will selling gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches. For more information visit haverhillpl.org/hplcon.
Talking to Children about AntisemitismThe Lappin Foundation of Beverly invites the public to a virtual program titled “Talking to Children about Antisemitism” with Dr. Samantha Vinokor-Meinrath on Thursday, May 18, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. via Zoom.
Vinokor-Meinrath, author of “#antisemism: Coming of Age During the Resurgence of Hate” will offer suggestions and answer questions about how to talk to children and teens about antisemitism. Additional resources will be provided. The program is free and everyone is welcome.
Please register at LappinFoundation.org.
For more information email jcoburn@lappinfoundation.org. The program is sponsored by the Lappin Foundation, Jewish Federation of New Hampshire, Hadassah Manchester (N.H.) Chapter, Congregation Ahabat Sholom, Congregation Shalom (Chelmsford), Temple Emanuel of Andover, PJ Library, PJ Our Way, Epstein Hillel School of Marblehead, and is supported by the Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Boston.
Free spring concerts are May 21IPSWICH — The Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras will hold spring concerts on Sunday, May 21, at the Dolan Performing Arts Center, 130 High St., Ipswich.
The concerts are free to the public and will also be livestreamed at nmyo.org.
Prelude String Ensemble, Overture String Ensemble and the Intermezzo Orchestra perform at 2 p.m.
The Wind Ensemble, Select Flute Choir and Symphony Orchestra perform at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.