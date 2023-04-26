ANDOVER — Voters will be asked to approve a $234,752,077 budget at Town Meeting this year.
This represents a 3.6% increase over the last fiscal year and will result in a 5.72%, or $671 increase to property taxes for the average residential single family home to a total of $12,404 according to the Finance Committee’s report.
Town Manager Andrew Flanagan has said that the budget increase is being driven in part by the raised costs of resources like fuel, an increase in public safety staff, which he added have not seen additional personnel in more than a decade, and contractual obligations.
The report noted that 46.5% of the average single family tax bill will go towards the school operating budget, with the next closest piece being employee and retiree health insurance at 11.05%.
Spread across a number of articles are what the town calls capital improvements or capital projects. These projects include everything from water main replacements to Fire Rescue vehicles. Spending is broken up by funding sources on the warrant.
Article 5 appropriates $2.89 million for the capital projects fund which would fund a wide range of projects including school maintenance programs, mechanical and electric town projects and cemetery maintenance.
Article 19 funds $4.85 million in capital projects from general fund borrowing. Expenditures include public works vehicles, IT infrastructure, fire rescue vehicles and major school projects.
Article 20 funds capital projects from free cash. The article represents a $1,919,128 expenditure across sidewalk repairs and police vehicle replacements.
Article 21 appropriates $13.36 million to fund water and sewer improvements. Of the roughly $13 million, $6 million would go towards water main replacements according to the warrant. Another $1.8 million will go towards lead service replacements.
The Finance Committee report adds that while Article 5 is considered part of the budget it has been broken up to make it easier to track progress and spending on the projects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.