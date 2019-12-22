SALEM, N.H. — The New England Dance Ensemble had the venue set for its Thanksgiving weekend performance of "The Nutcracker."
The group was hoping to take advantage of the Salem High's Seifert Performing Arts Center's orchestra pit and in need of a live orchestra and Snowflake Chorus to perform. That's when the school's performing arts staff were able to partner them up with the high school's choir students the New Hampshire Philharmonic.
These sorts of partnerships are becoming commonplace at the arts center, which boasts a pretty full calendar full year-to-year with recurring guests, according to Lauren Peithmann, the director of K-12 Performing Arts and Seifert Performing Arts Center.
While Salem High's auditorium has drawn outside groups for decades, since reopening in January 2017 after the school's $75 million renovation even more groups have decided to book events in the space — though student events still have top priority. The increased interest means students are getting more professional growth opportunities and the school district is bringing in more revenue.
Elementary and middle schoolers have opportunities to work with high school students, and high school students have opportunities to work alongside professionals, Peithmann said.
Elementary schoolers have been cast as munchkins in the upcoming "Wizard of Oz" performances in February, she said. High school chorus students have performed in professional shows. Media students reported on a recent campaign event for presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg standing next to professional journalists in their own auditorium.
Students are able to use professional soundboards and lighting equipment for their own shows, Technical Director Molly Derrig added.
December and May are typically busy months for school-related events like plays, concerts, talent shows and award shows, which all come as the priority for the arts center, she said. Critical to the district's mission as educators, for school-related productions students have opportunities to work on the lights and soundboard, Derrig said.
"It is thrilling to give students access to this, and in high school (using equipment like) this is is especially rare," Derrig said. She added she hopes it's equally as inspiring for younger students who can perform on such a professional stage at such a young age and through their Salem School District careers.
The auditorium is used by all schools in the district, and it creates a special space for collaboration, Peithmann added, explaining this year choirs from Salem High and Barron Elementry School are performing in a combined winter concert on Dec. 10. Sometimes other Salem groups like the Ingram Senior Center work with the district to put on cross-generational events like the recent screening and conversation about the movie "Up," which features a friendship between an elderly man and a young "Wilderness Explorer" who is earning a merit badge.
Other times it's outside groups renting out the space.
One of the groups that has seen the benefit from the high traffic performance space is the New Hampshire Philharmonic, explained Val Zanchuk, board member and Philharmonic instrumentalist. The group is in its second year of residency at 44 Geremonty Drive.
“It’s been extraordinary...We were slow getting started, but have built quite the community," Zanchuck said. He added, the group is seeing momentum in gaining an audience.
The Philharmonic had been in Manchester playing at the Palace Theater for decades, but the schedule for the theater got to the point that the orchestra didn't have its choice of dates, he explained. Then the Philharmonic moved to Pinkerton Academy, but they struggled to build a solid audience in the more rural setting, Zanchuck said.
Attracting outside groups to Salem brings revenue that goes into a trust for the auditorium's upkeep, explained Deborah Payne, assistant superintendent for business operations.
The auditorium with over 700 seats is one of the most highly trafficked public areas in the school district, and with that comes the maintenance requirements, Derrig explained.
The trust fund for the auditorium's upkeep has about $76,000 in it to date, Payne said. Annually the arts center brings in thousands of dollars, she added, from July 2018 through June 2019 the district brought in approximately $15,000 for rentals.
"That (amount in the trust) typically depends on the year, for example, we bought new lighting equipment that was about $20,000 a few years ago," Payne said. "We are able to reinvest into the auditorium because of rental fees."
Outside groups like the New Hampshire Philharmonic, dance schools and cultural festivals use the auditorium for their events, Derrig said.
According to the district's documents, events held at Seifert Performing Arts Center range in price from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars depending on the use of the area and equipment, and if the show was for-profit or not.
The New England Scottish Arts Center paid $405 to host a free cultural festival in the auditorium in April, according to district documents. The New Hampshire Philharmonic paid $790 to host their concert in October at the school, according to district documents. And to host a dance competition in March, Dance for Inspiration paid $3,115, according to district documents.
The one exception is for political groups.
"Because of the nature of political campaigns, we require 100% of rental and staffing fees upfront," Payne said.
Former presidents such as Ronald Regan and Barack Obama have held town halls at Salem High as parts of their campaigns. So far this year a few presidential candidates have reached out to the district to talk about renting the space, Derrig said.
Buttigieg's campaign followed through holding a town hall at the school recently, and his campaign paid $2,515 to the district for use of the space, according to documents from the district.
To find out what events at Salem High School might be of interest check out their calendar online at sau57.org/c.php?g=567400&p=6804442.