ANDOVER — The sound of students rifling through bins of Legos can be heard down the hall at West Middle School on Wednesday afternoons.
The students each like working with their hands and letting their creativity take over.
Sixth-grader Isaac DuPuis said it’s his favorite club because “I can just walk out of one class and play with Legos for an hour before I go home. ... It’s always fun getting a new selection of Legos.”
The 6-year-old club at West Middle gives students unstructured time where “they can create what they pick in their heads, which you don’t normally get to see during the day,” said Laura Ferriero, a speech language pathologist who leads the club.
She enjoys seeing the different side of students, “watching them have some calm moments after a busy day where they can be creative.”
Their Lego buildings will be on display at the school soon, and they recently had some structures reviewed by judge Jamie Berard of the TV show “Lego Masters.”
The Methuen native is the uncle of Anika French, a seventh-grader who is one of the club’s most active participants.
It was exciting for Ferriero to see her students receive “professional feedback and know how great they are,” she said, explaining that the students shared some of their creations with Berard.
The TV show judge and professional Lego designer then gave them feedback about the designs of their structures, Ferriero said.
Berard conducted the Zoom interview with the group from his office, which is filled to the brim with Legos.
Isaac, Anika and sixth-grader Kevin Huang were all impressed with the drawers from which Berard could suddenly pull out specialty pieces, such as characters.
For now, the students will be digging through the bins of donated Legos after school, but they all saw a glimpse of what could come of their creations.
“It gives them a positive place to have their skills shine,” said Maureen Rigazio, a special education assistant who also leads the club.
“They don’t always have to talk, but they create a good community,” she said. “And we aren’t telling them what to do, they choose what to do.”