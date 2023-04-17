METHUEN — The long history of Patriots Bridge began with its construction in 1832.
In addition to being rebuilt in 1869 and again in 1909, and carrying fire engines from a nearby station across the Spicket River, that history has included serving as a memorial to six victims of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.
These people, all with deep connections to Methuen, are remembered by plaques attached to a fence on the bridge’s southern side.
But history has started to take a toll there by chipping off the black paint that covers the railings, and rusting the metal beneath.
“During Methuen Day that whole bridge is being utilized, with people touching the fence and their hands coming off black,” said City Councilor Nicholas DiZoglio.
He worries that some of the chipping paint may be sharp enough to cut hands and fingers, and points out that flaking paint is also falling into the river below.
“There’s environmental concerns here, too,” DiZoglio said. “The fence is just being poorly maintained.”
As a member of the Memorials Committee, along with fellow City Councilors Mike Simard, James McCarty and Steve Saba, DiZoglio is especially concerned about the lack of respect that these conditions imply for the six people who are memorialized on the bridge.
“You can see the rust and the rot starting to grow around the sides of the plaques,” he said. “Maybe it’s time for us to update the whole bridge.”
The Memorials Committee has been aiming to do just that in time for this fall’s 20th anniversary of the initial dedication of the plaques on Sept. 11, 2003.
They also want to create new plaques for that occasion, perhaps with engraved photos of the individuals who were lost, whose names are Kenneth E. Waldie, Patrick J. Quigley lV, Marie Pappalardo, Mildred R. Naiman, Peter P. Hashem and Douglas C. Gowell.
The committee has started reaching out to members of these victims’ families to get approval for their plans, and to seek input for biographies that will be inscribed on the plaques, which will be bigger than the ones that are currently there, DiZoglio said.
But these plans became entangled with a few bureaucratic realities at the last City Council meeting, when Chief Administrative and Financial Officer Maggie Duprey spelled out some requirements that must be met before the project can move forward.
Lowell Street, or Route 114, which runs across the bridge is a state highway, so permits for the project must be obtained from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. Duprey said MassDOT wanted detailed descriptions of exactly what will appear on each of the new plaques.
“Then I’ll also be able to use that detail to get detailed bids for that, because they also need the bidding documentation for that as well,” she said.
Duprey said MassDOT’s application also requires the Memorials Committee to notify Methuen’s Historic District Commission of their plans, because the bridge is essentially a northern gateway to the city’s historic district.
Councilor James McCarty wondered why that commission would have oversight, since most of the features being updated were not more than 20 years old.
“Anything within the historic district, regardless of its age, still falls within that,” said Council Chair Eunice Zeigler. “Even the businesses downtown have to deal with that when we have to update their facades.”
In addition, because the bridge crosses water, the Memorials Committee needs to share their plans with the city’s Conservation Commission, which is responsible for protecting wetlands, riverbanks, and wildlife.
DiZoglio said he has questions about whether the bridge falls under the jurisdiction of the Historic District Commission, and he plans to examine those requirements closely.
“It’s a step I wasn’t prepared for,” DiZoglio said.
But he also said that he planned to do whatever it takes to get Patriots Bridge and the plaques on its fence refurbished in time for Sept. 11, 2023.
“I would like to remember those people for their dedication to this community and to focus on the sacrifice they made that day,” DiZoglio said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.