PELHAM — Two men broke into the BP South Gas Station on Bridge Street early Monday morning and stole an undisclosed amount of tobacco products, police said.
Surveillance video shows two men breaking in through the roof and crawling around on the floor. One man was wearing a black sweat shirt, black jeans and a black mask. The other wore a red sweat shirt, black jeans, a gray hat and a navy blue mask. They were both wearing dark gloves.
Officers responded to an alarm at the station at around 3 a.m., according to Lt. Anne Perriello, spokeswoman for the Pelham Police Department.
They observed that a skylight had been pushed, Perriello said. Dracut, Massachusetts police assisted in setting up a perimeter around the business until officers could safely enter and make sure no one was still in the building, Perriello said.
After they searched the building and found no one, the business owner arrived and confirmed that tobacco products had been stolen.
Detectives have been meeting with local business owners to heighten their awareness about crime prevention, Perriello said. This heist is believed to be the work of a regional crew committing commercial burglaries in Southern New Hampshire and Massachusetts, she said.
Anyone with information about this break-in is asked to call the Criminal Bureau at 603-635-2411.