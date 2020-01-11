WINDHAM — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two men who were caught on surveillance video breaking into a home on Glance Road.
Police said that on Friday, Jan. 10, at approximately 5:20 p.m., officers responded to a burglary in progress.
The homeowner told police that she saw two men - who were wearing dark clothing - on her surveillance cameras gaining entry through the rear of the home.
Multiple units from Windham Police and surrounding agencies responded to the area.
Two K-9s from Londonderry and Salem Police also responded to assist. Police said a thorough search of the neighborhood was conducted but no suspects were located. It is believed the suspects left the scene in an unknown vehicle, police said.
Police said the two suspects were wearing dark hooded sweatshirts, gloves, and some type of masks covering their faces, based on what they saw on the homeowner's surveillance video.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windham Police Department at 603-434-5577 or police@windhampd.com.