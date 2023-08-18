With school’s start right around the corner, administrators and transportation officials are facing the annual scramble to find enough bus drivers to transport students to and from schools.
“Everyone’s in the same boat,” said Ron Ernenwein, president of School Transportation Association of Massachusetts (STAM). “There’s not a single member (of STAM) reporting they’re fully staffed.”
Almost two years after nearly all schools have returned to in-person learning, school districts across Massachusetts face a shortage of 10% in needed school bus drivers. Some members of the STAM are even reporting shortages as high as 37%, according to Ernenwein. In Masachusetts, bus drivers’ average salary in Massachusetts is just over $24 per hour, according to industry websites.
In Haverhill, school officials are facing not only the expected shortage of drivers, but also the introduction of a new badge swipe program for students to help the district keep better track of students getting on and off school buses.
“We are preparing for a possible driver shortage as well as possible delays resulting from the card swipe system,” Haverhill School Superintendent Margaret Marotta said.
Trombly Motor Coach, which serves Andover students, said the transportation company’s number of drivers is “outpacing last year” even while the shortage persists.
“A majority of our bus routes are well staffed and we will continue to pursue several recruitment efforts to prepare for the fall,” a spokesperson said. “We are in constant communication with the school districts and look forward to serving our communities with safe, reliable transportation.”
And at NRT Bus, which serves towns and cities including Methuen, North Andover and Haverhill, increased wages and recruitment are offsetting the deficit of drivers.
“NRT Bus is successfully pursuing several recruitment efforts and has increased wages to hire more bus and van drivers to serve our communities, despite the ongoing national driver shortage,” an NRT bus spokesperson said.
“Our hiring numbers are outpacing last year’s thanks to recruitment and training efforts, virtual hiring events, competitive wages and hiring bonuses. We are fully staffed in several districts and remain in constant communication with school leadership to ensure students and families have reliable and safe transportation.”
STAM President Ernenwein, who works with AA Transportation in Shrewsbury, said he doesn’t have the answer why the shortage is continuing, calling it the “million-dollar question.” He said some people left driving job during the pandemic because they would rather go on unemployment than wait out COVID-19.
“But certainly those benefits have stopped,” Ernenwein said. “People just haven’t come back to work.”
Prior to the pandemic, the main pool of bus drivers came from retirees and stay-at-home parents, Ernenwein said. Retirees were looking for something to do, but many left once COVID-19 hit to avoid potential infections, he said.
Though for stay-at-home parents, Ernenwein said it’s the perfect job.
“When you think about it, it’s a great opportunity for folks in that situation,” Ernenwein said. “They can make a decent pay check and have some benefits, and they can drive the kids to school and then be back when they’re out from school.”
Traditionally, bus driving positions offered flexibility to stay-at-home parents that many other jobs didn’t. Many jobs now have become more flexible or have work-from-home options, Ernenwein said.
He pointed out wage rates are up for bus drivers, meaning driving for four or five hours a day can pay better than a full-time entry level job.
On top of that, Ernenwein said the lack of a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) isn’t a barrier anymore for potential drivers. The training and licensure often takes more than three months, and drivers need 60 hours behind the wheel prior to being licensed.
But at AA Transportation, Ernenwein said, the company offers support.
“When we have an employee come and apply for a job here and they don’t have a license,” he said, “we’re going to pay them while they get that license.”
This system has been in place for a few years now, and it has made it a “bit more palatable for folks,” Ernenwein said.
Ernenwein said prior to the pandemic, there was constant driver turnover in the industry.
“I think we’re kind of picking up where we left off in June,” Ernenwein said.
Ernenwein said he encourages districts to be flexible in tackling transportation issues. Some bus drivers may take on “double runs” to and from school to ensure all students get there. Schools may want to adopt flexible schedules or combine routes as well, he said.
A survey by RAND of 359 districts and charter schools across the U.S. about staffing and employee shortages in the 2021-22 school year. Fifty-seven percent of respondents reported “considerable” school bus driver shortages. In urban districts, the statistics rose to 69%.
Since the pandemic started, Ernenwein said interestingly there has been an uptick in parents driving their students to school. He does not know, however, if that is due to the bus driver shortage or if parents are now just more readily available due to working from home or more flexible schedules.
There may be some hope on the horizon, however. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has predicted an increase of almost 99,000 bus-driving jobs from 2021 to 2031 – a 12% growth.
In 2021, former Gov. Charlie Baker deployed National Guard troops to address staffing shortages. Over 200 Guard members were on duty transporting students. Some areas throughout the U.S. have even turned to recruiting military veterans.
“It’s an ongoing issue,” Ernenwein said. “Everybody is short.”
