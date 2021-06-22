HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a Business Development Conference at the Phoenician Restaurant, 12 Alpha St., Wednesday, from noon to 1:15 p.m.
The featured speaker is Massachusetts Secretary of Housing and Economic Development, Mike Kennealy, who will discuss the state's economy and how the Merrimack Valley region is moving forward.
Introduction by Sal Lupoli of the Lupoli Companies. Moderator is Northern Essex Community College President Lane Glenn. A special panel of local businesses includes Garrett Abare of New England Die Cutting; Robert Brown, owner of Broco Oil Inc.; Sophan Smith of Entrepreneurship for All and David Zwartendijk of Joseph's Gourmet Pasta.
Cost of $25 for members and $35 for future members includes a hot plated luncheon.
To register, visit merrimackvalleychamber.com and click on the “Events” tab.
Free workshop on stopping riverbank erosion
HAVERHILL —The city will host a workshop on nature-based solutions to preventing riverbank erosion via a Zoom meeting Wednesday, June 23, at 6 p.m.
This free workshop is for residents and business owners with property along Haverhill's waterways who are experiencing erosion issues or are concerned about potential erosion on their property.
The workshop will provide information on what leads to significant erosion as well as different approaches that can be used to stabilize streams and riverbanks, with a focus on nature-based approaches that mimic natural river corridors.
Go online to https://tinyurl.com/y29cnyth. The meeting ID is 890 4335 7504. Dial by phone at 301-715-8592. The passcode is 736466.
Golf clinic planned
HAVERHILL — The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce is hosting a women's golf clinic to be held at Garrison Golf Center on Hilldale Avenue. The clinic is for beginner to intermediate golfers and is open to the public.
The class meets weekly from June 23 through July 28.
Clubs are available (including left-handed clubs) and are included in the $150 cost of the six lessons.
For more information, contact Kate Martin at kate@haverhillchamber.com or call 978-373-5663.