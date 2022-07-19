HAVERHILL — A city business icon is closing its doors after 70 years in operation.
For owners Peter Carbone and David Gaiero, who’ve been friends since they were kids, it’s time to retire.
Carbone said he and Gaiero have operated EZ-Way Cleaners for more than 35 years and plan to spend more time with family and friends, however, Carbone hopes to continue as a part-time route driver as he loves the work.
“When our customers come into the store they’ve been asking question like where can I go now for same day or as soon-as-possible service, or where can I go to sew on a button on while I wait,” he said. “I suggest they try Westgate Cleaners, as they are buying our Hampstead location as well as our delivery routes and those customers — who can remain with Westgate Cleaners if they wish.”
A friendship between Carbone and Gaiero dates back 60 years, and is something Carbone says made their business partnership work so well.
“We were childhood friends growing up on Colby Street in Bradford, and we’re still close friends,” Carbone said.
City Council member Melinda Barrett said she knew they were planning to close, but that she’s sad that it’s really happening.
“Living in the city and working in the city my entire life, I’ve been a customer for decades and their closing will leave a hole in the city that won’t be easily filled,” she said. “Not only for the work they do, but for what they give back to the community.”
Carbone said the Bradford location is leased and will be closing. The White Street location, which he and Gaiero own, is being sold to Jean Abourjeili, who Carbone said has plans to transform E-Z Way’s White Street location into a laundromat.
“He built one in Lawrence, called Sparkle Brite, which I visited and it’s gorgeous,” Carbone said. “Abourjeili plans to open his laundromat sometime around the first of the year.”
Carbone said the Hampstead, New Hampshire, location will be taken over by Wendy and Joel Angel, who own Westgate Cleaners in Haverhill.
“They said they will need one or two more people with the anticipated increased workload, and hopefully hire one or two of our pressers and our route drivers,” Carbone said.
Unfortunately, the new owner may not be able to keep all of EZ-Way’s 14 employees, Carbone said. “These are longtime faithful employees who are disappointed we are closing but I’m trying to find them jobs as their skills are transferable.”
Carbone said he is negotiating with a possible buyer for his restaurant/function hall/catering tablecloth business as well as bed sheet service, as many people have their sheets ironed, he said.
“Westgate Cleaners doesn’t have an ironing machine (called a mangle iron) for tablecloths and sheets,” he said. “Like Regan Ford, Barrett’s Menswear, and DiBurro’s Function Facility, we’re the latest in a long line of iconic Haverhill businesses that have closed in recent years.”
In a social media posting, Carbone and Gaiero thanked their dedicated customers and explained what will happen next.
They noted that Aug. 6 will be the final day for dropping off items at the Haverhill and Bradford locations for cleaning, Aug. 13 will be the last day to pick up orders at the White Street location and Sept. 17 will be the last day to pick up items at the Bradford location.
“Westgate Cleaners will also continue our pick up and delivery service,” the posting noted, and to call them at 978-372-6972.
“On behalf of everyone here at EZ-Way, we want to thank you for your loyalty and continued support of our business throughout the years,” Carbone and Gaiero said in their posting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.