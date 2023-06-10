BOSTON — The state’s business leaders are urging Beacon Hill not to pass the cost of a $2.5 billion blunder with the state’s unemployment trust fund onto employers as they try to figure out how to repay the federal loans.
In a statement, the Massachusetts Chambers Policy Network said it is “deeply concerned” about a recent audit that found the state Department of Unemployment Assistance wrongly used $2.5 billion in federal money to fund state unemployment benefits.
The group, which represents dozens of chambers of commerce — including the North Shore and Boston chambers — acknowledged that Gov. Maura Healey is working to fix a problem she inherited from the previous administration, but said the bill shouldn’t be passed on to employers who pay into the state’s unemployment system.
“While the business community will collaborate, we urge policymakers to focus on solutions that will not place the burden of replenishing the UI Trust Fund on employers who have already borne the burden from DUA’s errors and government-mandated shutdowns,” they wrote.
The leaders cite Tax Foundation reports ranking Massachusetts unemployment insurance systems as the worst in the nation, irrespective of recent revelations of fraudulent claims, overpayments and accounting errors.
“This is a significant competitive disadvantage for current and future employers operating in Massachusetts and necessary management reforms are long overdue,” they wrote. “Our businesses are the engine of our economy, and they depend on a functioning and effective UI system, not a system with a history of fraud and poor communication.”
The business leaders also urge state policymakers to “reimagine” the department by strengthening its ability to “prevent fraud, accurately determine eligibility, and communicate to the business community and other stakeholders in a clear, timely, and transparent manner.”
“Reviewing the agency and making long-needed improvements will send a positive signal to the business community and help restore trust in the state’s UI system,” they wrote.
Massachusetts paid out an unprecedented $6 billion in jobless benefits during the pandemic as hundreds of thousands of workers were sidelined by government-imposed shutdowns meant to stop the spread of COVID-19. Laid off workers also received money from federal pandemic unemployment programs.
The state was forced to borrow billions of dollars from the federal government to continue paying benefits, which has driven up insurance rates paid by private employers into the unemployment trust fund.
A recent report by state Comptroller William McNamara noted the “accounting error” under Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration that resulted in roughly $2.5 billion being over withdrawn from federal unemployment funds instead of the state UI trust fund.
Other business groups have echoed similar concerns about the potential impact of the unplanned withdrawal on employers who pay into the UI system .
Chris Carlozzi, state director of the Massachusetts chapter of the National Federation of Independent Businesses, said because the error was made by the state, it’s the state’s responsibility to correct it.
“If Massachusetts must repay the federal government, they should use remaining federal funds or excess tax revenue and not rely on business owners to shoulder the burden,” he said.
“That includes not raising UI taxes or depleting the existing UI Fund balance as small business owners are currently paying a hefty COVID-19 assessment on their UI bills to cover the cost of layoffs resulting from state-mandated shutdowns.”
Healey addressed the issue earlier this week, saying her administration is working with the federal government to figure out how the mistake occurred and how the state will repay the outstanding loans. Her administration said repayment of the overdraws will not affect claimants who received benefits using the funds.
On Wednesday, members of the state’s congressional delegation wrote to federal labor officials urging them to work with the Healey administration to solve the problem while “minimizing the impact on families and businesses.”
“We understand the need to ensure accountability for federal dollars, while also ensuring that any resolution does not unnecessarily and negatively impact Massachusetts families and businesses,” they wrote.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.