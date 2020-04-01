SALEM, N.H. — The novel coronavirus has stalled business and forced layoffs at Daisy Cleaners, but longtime owner Jim Desjardins found a way to support his community despite the historic struggle.
Nurses, doctors, ambulance workers and all first responders are welcome to drop their uniforms off at his business at 160 Main St. in Salem for free cleanings during the pandemic.
Desjardins said the free service, which typically costs about $14, will likely involve a two-day turnaround.
“We have the capacity to help,” he said. “We try to be community involved here regularly. And I don’t think that should stop, especially now.”
The owner said he reached out to a regional dry cleaning association to “make sure we were handling these items properly,” meaning materials that could be contaminated with the serious respiratory virus.
He was told that anyone handling the items — he and four part-time employees — needs to wear rubber gloves and be sure to not shake the clothing.
“I gave employees the option to just put these clothes in bags and I would do the work myself if anyone is uncomfortable with it,” Desjardins said.
He's lamenting the layoffs of 11 people in recent weeks, when business plummeted due to the spread of coronavirus. But, he said, “We have plenty of capacity to help out the community.”
Daisy Cleaners has been in the Desjardins family since 1963, when Jim’s father bought it, he said. The son, now 56, has been involved since the early 1980s.
He said cleaning clothes and an eye for community wellness were both learned from his dad.
“He’s been gone for 25 years, but he was a veteran. He helped others,” Desjardins said. “When he died, a wrinkled flag was put on his coffin. It bothered me to the point that we now provide free flag pressing for all the funeral homes in town.”
He added, “Our mission statement has always been, ‘You reap what you sow.’”