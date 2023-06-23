North Andover business owners became concerned Friday afternoon after placing multiple calls to the local police about a dead deer on their property to no avail.
The business owners at the Willows Professional Park on Turnpike Street arrived at work on Friday morning to the sight of a dead deer lying on the grass next to Route 114, according to Kathleen Kelley, office manager for David E. Kelley, CPA, a business located in the professional park.
“The deer has been here since early this morning,” Kelley said on Friday afternoon.
Kelley said various individuals working in the professional park had placed multiple calls to North Andover Police and Animal Control, but learned that the deer was a state responsibility.
According to Lieutenant Michael Davis of the North Andover Police Department, the issue falls under the jurisdiction of the Massachusetts State Highway Department.
Kelley had concerns about the deer being exposed on the lawn after seeing a small child attempt to approach the carcass.
“When I saw a family of four with a little boy and a little girl get out of their car and see this poor animal, and he kind of had to pull his son away. I said ‘Okay we have to do something’,” Kelley said.
As of late afternoon Friday, the deer had not been removed from the premises, as Kelley and others expressed concern about the deer being left there throughout the weekend.
“We would just like it removed by the weekend, because if we go home and nothing happens, our concern is she will remain here and we will have a greater problem,” Kelley said.
