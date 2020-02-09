A 'Sweet' expansion

HAVERHILL — Five years after opening their Washington Street eatery, A Sweet Affair is making the move over the Basiliere Bridge to set up a second shop in Bradford Square. Located at 151 South Main St. next to Haverhill Bank, A Sweet Affair's Bradford 1300 sq. ft. location shares space with caterer Kristen Carbone of Carbone's Kitchen.
Co-owner Kim Hosford, who operates the business with her daughter Jen Roy, said the Bradford location will have an expanded menu that builds on downtown's successful offerings of acai bowls and smoothies. In addition to a full coffee bar, the South Main Street location will also feature oatmeal bowls, dole whip and 24 flavors of soft serve ice cream.
Menu variety is what keeps things sweet for Hosford and her customers. “If I stayed with ice cream, we never would have grown like we had,” she said. “You really can't compete with the ice cream stands.”
On the weekends, A Sweet Affair serves a full breakfast, including eggs, home fries and toast, from 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Hosford said.
Open from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays, the location currently has indoor seating for 18 with outdoor patio seating planned.