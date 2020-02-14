Pump prices around the region and across the country declined last week for the fifth straight week, according to tracking by the auto club AAA.
In Massachusetts, the average price for self-service regular gas now stands a hair above the $2.50 per gallon mark. In New Hampshire and for the U.S. as a whole, the average for self-service regular is well below that milestone.
Massachusetts drivers paid an average of $2.505 per gallon for self-service regular gas on Wednesday, AAA reported. That was 2.5 cents lower than the prior Wednesday’s $2.530. But on the same day last year, the Bay State average was $2.388, or 11.7 cents lower than Wednesday’s price.
In New Hampshire, a 2.1-cent decline brought the state average to $2.398 per gallon for self-service regular gas on Wednesday, from $2.419 seven days earlier, the auto club reported. On the same day of 2019, the New Hampshire average of $2.238 was 16.0 cents below Wednesday’s figure.
The 50 states averaged together saw a larger decline last week. On Wednesday AAA published a national average of $2.425 per gallon for self-service regular, down 3.3 cents from the prior week’s $2.458. On the same day last year, the U.S. average of $2.273 was 15.2 cents below Wednesday’s level.