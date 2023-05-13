Exchange Club elects new officers
PORTLAND, Me — The 2023 New England District Exchange Club’s 76th Spring Convention was recently held in Portland, Maine.
Members elected new officers, with outgoing President Rick Lunetta from the Needham Exchange Club welcoming incoming president Jenn Cantwell of the Haverhill Exchange Club for a one-year term starting July 1. Sarah Wescott, also from the Haverhill Club, was voted in as vice president for the New England District.
Thea Tsagaris was voted in as Division 7 Director and will oversee the Exchange Club of Haverhill and the Breakfast Exchange Club of Haverhill, the Exchange Club of Greater Newburyport and the Exchange Club of Plaistow, N.H. Her duties will include continuing to grow Exchange through recruitment and retention, collaboration and communication, understanding the needs of membership and providing networking opportunities.
The New England District includes clubs in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island and Massachusetts.
Gas station opens on Merrimack Street
LAWRENCE — A Haffner’s station opened at 425 Merrimack St. with gas pumps, a car wash, convenience store, Sal’s Pizza and the first ever Crack’d Kitchen Express.
“Crack’d Express is a new venture that we look forward to introducing to our customers,” said Danny Azzarello, co-founder and owner of Crack’d Kitchen and Coffee, in a press release. “We worked with the team at Energy North to develop an abbreviated menu that will still provide people with the high-quality experience they’ve come to expect. This location is the ideal space for us to roll it out.”
Jeff Black, CEO of Energy North, said the Merrimack Street Haffner’s has been years in the making, and added, “I am incredibly proud of the team that made it all happen. This site sets the bar for all our new Haffner’s locations going forward, and I am excited to finally open its doors to our customers.”
The 24-hour location features three grades of fuel and diesel; two touchless carwashes; eight vehicle vacuums; and a convenience store with food, beer and self-checkout options. The Merrimack Street location officially opened its doors on May 8. A formal grand opening celebration is scheduled for May 24.
Talk on capital access and fraud prevention
LAWRENCE — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a program on accessing capital and fraud prevention on Friday, May 19, at Salvatore’s Function Hall, 354 Merrimack St. This event is open to all Chamber members and refreshments will be served. The morning seminar is from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and the afternoon seminar is from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Topics include borrowing opportunities, conventional lending, SBA lending, the fraud landscape, phishing campaigns and anti-fraud strategies.
Admission is free, however, pre-registration is required by Tuesday, May 16, at merrimackvalleychamber.com or by calling 978-696-0900.
Business networking and referral mixer
ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business Networking and Referral Mixer on Wednesday, May 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Enterprise Bank, 8 High St. Cost is $10 for members and $20 for nonmembers and includes appetizers and beverages and business card drawings for door prizes.
To register, visit online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Networking breakfast in Andover
ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Networking Breakfast on Monday, May 22, from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at Spark Fitness and Tennis Club, 307 Lowell St. with a continental breakfast and business card drawings for door prizes.
Cost is $10 for members and $20 for non-members.
To register, visit merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Workshop on fraud prevention
HAVERHILL — The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce will present its latest edition of Access of Advancement that will explore how you can protect your business from fraud.
The presentation by TD Bank is free and will be held on May 25 from noon to 1 p.m. in the UMass Lowell iHub, located on the third floor of the Harbor Place building, 2 Merrimack St. Lunch will be provided.
