Port Electronics relocates to Lawrence
LAWRENCE — Port Electronics Corporation recently hosted an open house and grand opening celebration of its new headquarters in the renovated mill building at 60 Island St.
Established in 1988, Port Electronics is a woman-owned, minority-owned, service-disabled veteran-owned, HUBZone-certified distribution organization, which provides military-quality electronic components, in support of the defense and aerospace industries, with customers that include Raytheon and Lockheed Martin. The company was ranked the second-fastest growing company in New Hampshire in 2017.
As a HUBZone organization, Port Electronics is a small business in an historically underutilized business zone and gains an advantage for certain federal contracts, and is expected to give back to the community.
Attendees were asked to bring donations for Lazarus House, generating a few thousand dollars in donations, nonperishable food and raffles.
For more information, visit PortNH.com.
New Balance gifts $2.5M for learning center
BOSTON — Boston-based New Balance Foundation has announced it has reached a major milestone of $100 million in total grants to nonprofits since 1981. From an initial $31,000 grant-making investment, New Balance Foundation contributions have grown to provide millions in funding to develop high-impact, long-term, sustainable initiatives that enrich the lives of children, their families and their communities. New Balance Foundation investments focus on research-driven, long-term, collaborative relationships that prevent and treat childhood obesity.
The foundation works thoughtfully and strategically to invest in research that unlocks solutions to strengthening communities and building a healthier future for young people. It directly funds effective organizations that deliver evidence-based programming and empower youth to achieve improved health and academic success.
In 2019, New Balance Foundation donated more than $7.5 million dollars to nonprofit organizations, including a $2.5 million commitment to Massachusetts-based SquashBusters to build a dedicated squash and learning center for Lawrence youth. The first urban squash program of its kind, SquashBusters is a sports‑based, after‑school, youth development program that uses a combination of squash and fitness, academic enrichment, community service and character development to open doors to opportunity and prepare students for college.
Five years ago, through the support of New Balance Foundation, SquashBusters expanded its program from Boston to Lawrence. This new state-of-the-art facility will enable the organization to serve additional youth in a more impactful way.
“The SquashBusters commitment represents the heart and soul of the foundation’s work in that they are a dedicated sports youth development program that challenges and nurtures urban youth – as students, athletes and citizens – and enables them to recognize and fulfill their greatest potential in life,” says Molly Santry, senior manager, global philanthropy for New Balance Foundation.
“New Balance Foundation is a generous, accessible, committed and caring supporter,” says Greg Zaff, SquashBusters founder and CEO. “The foundation’s recent investment in our dream to build SQB Lawrence a home is the largest gift SQB has received since its launch 24 years ago. To call it transformative is an understatement. New Balance Foundation has ensured, for at least the next 100 years, that thousands of Lawrence kids will have SQB in their lives. That will translate into a multi-generational promise of health, hope and college opportunity for an untold number of Lawrence young people, their families and the larger community.”
The Foundation currently grants to many respected and dedicated national and local non-profit organizations including Boston Children’s Hospital, Good Sports, Harlem Lacrosse, Rising New York Road Runners, local Boys & Girls Clubs, among others. For more information, visit newbalancefoundation.org.
Blumshapiro and auto deal group present seminar
BOSTON — In early December, accounting firm blumshapiro and the Massachusetts State Auto Dealers Association co-hosted a half-day seminar for Massachusetts auto dealership office managers at the Verve in Natick.
The group heard from five blumshapiro speakers on topics such as account reconciliations, Excel tips, and financial statement analysis.