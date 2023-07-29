Pentucket Bank promotes three
HAVERHILL — Pentucket Bank announced it has promoted three employees to key leadership positions effective July 1.
Leanne Eastman is now senior vice president, community & public relations director; Stacey Palovich was named senior vice president, senior banking officer and Kerianne Pereira was named senior vice president, senior lending officer.
Eastman has worked for Pentucket Bank for over 13 years and is responsible for the formulation of strategic marketing plans in support of annual goals. In her new role, she will continue to be responsible for the bank’s community support efforts, while working closely with a team at Newburyport Bank to assist with their community support strategy. She also will manage the public relations and corporate event strategies for both banks under the direction of the leadership team of River Run Bancorp, MHC.
Palovich joined the Pentucket Bank team in 2022 and has over 10 years of industry experience. She oversees the retail deposit and mortgage loan goals for the bank while managing the bank’s Mortgage Loan Originators, Retail Branch Administration Team, and Treasury Services, with plans to add a Business Banking Team. She is also responsible for formulating the strategic business deposit goals for the Bank.
Pereira started at Pentucket Bank in March 2020 in the role of Vice President and Commercial Loan Officer. She brings over 19 years of banking experience, with over 11 years in lending, to Pentucket Bank. Her primary role is to provide direction in formulating the bank’s strategic commercial loan goals while overseeing the Commercial Lending Team.
These promotions are made concurrent with the previously-announced holding company merger between Pentucket Bancorp, MHC, and Newburyport Five Cent Bancorp, MHC, coming together as River Run Bancorp, MHC. Each bank will continue to operate independently; other Pentucket Bank and Newburyport Bank leaders have transitioned to River Run.
Chamber plans Networking Mixer
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business Networking and Referral Mixer Monday, Aug. 7, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Gametime Lanes and Entertainment, 85 Haverhill Road, Amesbury.
Cost is $10 for members and $20 for future members and includes appetizers and a cash bar, and business card drawings for door prizes.
To register, visit online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
NFL agent/author talk at Chamber Expo Luncheon
ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce annual Fall Expo Luncheon will feature guest speaker Sean Stellato, an NFL agent, motivational speaker and author of “No Backing Down.” The Expo is Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 123 Old River Road. The luncheon is from noon to 1:15 p.m.
Cost to attend the luncheon is $35 for members and $50 for future members.
To register, visit online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
