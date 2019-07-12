Andover Surgical Associates joins Lawrence General Hospital
Earlier this month, Andover Surgical Associates joined Lawrence General Hospital through its physician practice, Community Medical Associates. This new relationship is part of the hospital’s broader strategy to invest in surgical services, enhance patient accessibility, and keep care local.
The Andover Surgical Associates staff has moved from its previous location in Doctors’ Park in Andover into Lawrence General’s new Specialty Clinics suite in the Andover Medical Center. This location offers access to many Lawrence General services onsite, including women’s health imaging, MRI, rehabilitation therapy, and a laboratory drawing station. The Specialty Clinics suite, located in the west tower of Andover Medical Center, has also been upgraded to include a state-of-the-art procedure suite for appropriate outpatient services.
Andover Surgical Associates has been providing high-quality health care in the Merrimack Valley for more than 30 years. Compassion, expertise, and state-of-the-art technology have made Andover Surgical stand out as a premiere surgical practice in the region.
Surgeons practicing at Andover Surgical Associates include Nancy Landay, MD; Victor Villarreal, MD; and Earl Gonzales, MD. Two new surgeons will be joining the practice later this summer.
The new address for Andover Surgical Associates is 323 Lowell St. (Route 133), 3rd Floor Specialty Clinics, Andover. For more information, contact practice administrator Kim Scanlon at 978-475-4202.
Havehill restaurants invited to participate in second annual Restaurant Week
HAVERHILL — Registration is still open for Haverhill restaurants to participate in the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce's Second Annual Haverhill's Restaurant Week, from Friday, Aug. 23 to Thursday, Aug. 29. New from last year, each restaurant may offer a special — for example, half-priced appetizers or a prix fixe dinner at any price — to have the opportunity to personalize its own offering. Cost to participate: Greater Haverhill Chamber members, free; nonmembers, $100. Information: melissa@haverhillchamber.org, haverhillma.chambermaster.com/events/catgid/69793.
L'Arche Boston North event to launch Haverhill's Restaurant Week
HAVERHILL — In partnership with the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce, L’Arche Boston North will host The Longest Table — Wingate Street Community Event to kick off Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce Restaurant Week on Thursday, Aug. 22 in the Wingate Street Arts District.
For one night only, L’Arche, a Haverhill-based nonprofit, transforms Wingate Street into a table that seats 250 people, empowering the greater community to come together for a meal. Participants will enjoy food from one of more than a dozen local Haverhill restaurants, live music by local artists, and a silent auction.
Longest Table events have been held around the world and in the U.S., allowing hundreds of neighbors the opportunity to share a meal, to discuss the community and learn how to make a difference.
L’Arche Boston North is part of the International Federation of L’Arche, a global movement to recognize the gifts of people with intellectual disabilities and transform the world through the relationships of love and mutual respect that emerge when people with and without disabilities live together in deep human relationships.
Established in 1983, Boston North is the only L’Arche community in New England, where it exists as a sign of hope for a kinder world through its presence in four residential and one shared living home in the Merrimack Valley.
“At The Longest Table, we hope to be able to give our friends and neighbors a taste of what it means to be in community together here in Haverhill, coming together across difference,” said L’Arche Boston North executive director, Jennifer Matthews. “It has been such an extraordinary privilege to work with the talented folks at the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce to put together this innovative community event. It has been an amazing experience to work alongside the Chamber, restaurants, and city leadership.
“Haverhill is bursting with creativity and opportunity, and it creates the perfect landscape for this event! While a meal is a very simple thing, sharing a table together has the power to transform relationships. Join L’Arche and your neighbors, new and old, as we seek to imagine community differently.”
State Sen. Diana DiZoglio praised the event and the organizers. “Since 1983, L’Arche Boston North has played an invaluable role in the community, providing homes and workplaces where people with and without developmental disabilities can live and work together as peers,” DiZoglio said. “The Longest Table dinner will both highlight L’Arche’s remarkable efforts and serve as an exciting kick-off to the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce’s Restaurant Week, bringing together friends, neighbors and businesses for great conversation and wonderful food.”
Haverhill’s Restaurant Week will feature meals from Haverhill’s most popular eateries, giving neighbors the opportunity to experience their favorite restaurants in an exciting new way — or to get to know a new favorite. The Longest Table is an opportunity for everyone in Haverhill — new neighbors and pillars of the community — to get to know each other over a delicious meal. For more information and to buy a ticket ($60) for this space-limited the event, visit haverhilleats.com/longesttable.
Business growth prompts Gefran, Inc.’s relocation to accommodate larger product production and inventory
NORTH ANDOVER — In the wake of substantial business growth, Gefran, Inc., relocated to a standalone facility in North Andover in June.
The new, larger high-tech facility will provide room for expansion of product produced locally — sensors for measuring main variables driving industrial production processes — and streamlining of its manufacturing to meet the worldwide demand for high-quality Gefran solutions.
The new building provides more space than the former Winchester location, with a larger warehouse facility and additional offices for staff, which includes expanded technical support, customer service, production, engineering support, and sales, and will enable Gefran to continue to offer world-class products and service. In addition, the new facility provides an opportunity to improve Gefran’s support and training services to existing and new customers. Customers will continue to work with their same Gefran, Inc., sales associates throughout and after the relocation.
“We are excited to move to our beautiful new location and to be able to continue to bring high-quality product even faster, to our customers.” said Tom Bako, sales and marketing director. “We’re grateful to have this opportunity to grow, and our team has worked hard to make this happen. A new chapter is beginning for Gefran.”
With more than 50 years of experience, Gefran is the world leader in the design and production of sensors for measuring main variables in industrial production processes, such as pressure, position, temperature, and force — as well as state-of-the-art components and solutions for indication and control.
To learn more, call 888-888-4474 or visit gefran.com/en.
Three honored for work at NECC
HAVERHILL and LAWRENCE —Three Northern Essex Community College employees, Kyle White of Groveland, Elizabeth “Lizzie” Casanave of Arlington, and Shawn Donnelly of Manchester, New Hampshire, recently received the NECC Employee Recognition Award for the second quarter of 2019.
The Employee Recognition Award recognizes the many and varied contributions of the college’s nearly 700 employees. Employees are selected each quarter based on recommendations from supervisors and co-workers. Recipients receive a $150 certificate to the restaurant or mall of his or her choice.
A graduate of Pentucket High School, White has been a carpenter in the college’s facilities department for four years.
He was nominated for the award By Dan Blair, NECC’s athletic director, who praised him for his work in helping to redevelop and enhance the Sport and Fitness Center on the Haverhill campus.
“Kyle’s efforts helped the athletic program save roughly $5,000 in the conversion of the former fitness center into a multi-purpose room,” Blair wrote. “Kyle’s work doesn’t go unnoticed and we are grateful for his support and assistance.”
Donnelly, a graduate of Pinkerton Academy in Derry, has worked as a maintainer in facilities for three years. He was nominated by Gretchyn Gallagher, a tutor in student support services, who noted that when the Writing and English Skills Center moved from Franklin Street to Amesbury Street, it was quite chaotic and Donnelly helped minimize the chaos.
“There were constant changes due to scheduling, construction, and juggling of many different departments relocating at the same time. Shawn has a service-oriented approach to his job, and continuously checked in with us to ensure that we had everything we needed for the center to run smoothly,” she wrote. “Shawn has a consistent high work standard, and he is always friendly, cooperative, and courteous to every individual on campus.”
For 13 years, Casanave has been a part-time faculty member teaching philosophy at Northern Essex. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in philosophy/religion and world perspectives from Principia College and a Master of Arts in critical and creative thinking from UMass Boston. She attended a variety of graduate classes at Harvard Extension School, University of Texas at Dallas, and University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
Casanave was nominated by Sharon McManus, director of professional development, who praised adjunct faculty fellows Casanave and Kathleen Bartolini for their work in the Center for Professional Development.
“This role was created to provide support to adjuncts, who often feel disconnected from the college community. Kathleen and Lizzie grew the program from scratch, based on their own ideas as well as the research they did regarding what other colleges do to support adjunct faculty,” McManus wrote.
The nomination was supported by Bartolini as well as Kim Burns, dean of academic innovations and professional development.
For more information, visit necc.mass.edu.
RMON Networks first in the world to sell the Cisco Meraki MV32 security camera
PLAISTOW — RMON Networks, a family-owned IT services provider, has announced that it is the first company in the world to sell Cisco Meraki’s MV32 security camera.
The deal was made with the Boston-based marketing automation company Klaviyo on May 10, minutes after the cameras became available for commercial resale. Company owners Tim Howard and his wife, Denise, have been named #8 on the top 10 companies to watch list and #4 on the top family-owned businesses list in Business NH Magazine.
“When we heard of the advanced benefits Cisco Meraki’s newest camera would offer, we were excited to offer it to our clients. It is extremely important to have your act together on both sides of the house, cyber and physical security,” said Tim Howard. “We are always researching new technology that can help our clients keep their businesses safe and running smoothly.”
These fisheye cameras are revolutionary because they offer a 360-degree field of vision. Since it does not need to be pointed left or right to record, everything is recorded resulting, in no loss of footage. It is ideal for open and closed spaces alike because of its wide field of vision.
Jordan Trundy, IT manager for Klaviyo said, “The Cisco Meraki MV32 is a very sophisticated security camera. What I like most about it is that you can quickly navigate from a fisheye view to a standard rectangular shot, and the image is crisp and easily identifiable. Like all Cisco Meraki devices, they are very user friendly and perfect for a cloud forward business like Klaviyo. With the MV32s you end up saving money because you can cover all directions and get one camera to cover multiple doors where you would normally need several devices. We are very happy with these cameras and that RMON Networks recommended, installed, and configured them with us. They are a tremendous improvement to our overall office and security.”
The first sale of this camera shows that both RMON Networks in New Hampshire and Klaviyo in Boston are on the cutting edge of technology and security trends. Both companies are also experiencing exponential growth. RMON Networks has added three new employees within the last two months, and Klaviyo has over 18,000 paying customers.
RMON Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of cabling and IT services to small and medium-size businesses that want to supplement their internal IT staff or do not have a dedicated IT staff. Its services are designed to make their clients more efficient, productive, and satisfied with their technology investments. For more information, contact Erin Makarow, sales and marketing manager at RMON Networks, 603-642-4010 or emakarow@rmonnetworks.com.
Merrimack Valley Hospice awarded Q2 Lowell Five Employee Charitable Giving Committee Award
TEWKSBURY – Merrimack Valley Hospice was selected by Lowell Five employees to receive the Q2 2019 Employee Charitable Giving Committee Award. Home Health Foundation’s Karen Gomes, RN, MS, CPHQ, president and CEO, and Lauren Brousseau, development officer, were presented with the $7,800 cash award by Lowell Five’s president and CEO, David Wallace, and members of the Employee Charitable Giving Committee. In addition to the award, Lowell Five employees collected donations of yarn and children's craft supplies to support the hospice's children's bereavement group and adult bereavement group knitters' circle.
“We are extremely grateful for the continuing support of Lowell Five and their dedicated staff,” said Gomes. “As a mission-driven agency, Merrimack Valley Hospice is committed to providing care to all patients and families in our care. This gift will help ensure that the highest-quality end-of-life care is available for patients at High Pointe House, the hospice and palliative care residence of Merrimack Valley Hospice located in Haverhill.”
Hospice services are available to patients whose illness is no longer responding to curative treatment and palliative or comfort care has been chosen. Merrimack Valley Hospice provides the services and support necessary to enhance the quality of life for patients so they can spend their final days in peace.
Home Health Foundation, a not-for-profit home health and hospice agency, a member of the Wellforce Health System, is joining forces with Circle Home and Hallmark Health VNA, building upon traditions of providing essential home health and hospice care in all the places patients call home. Together, the organizations pledge to lead the development of a new era of innovation, with a relentless focus on transforming home-based care.
RCB is a Founding Member of the Alloy Labs Alliance
READING – Reading Cooperative Bank is a founding member of a consortium of community and regional banks looking to quicken the pace of innovation across the industry to level the playing field with the financial giants who have spent millions of dollars building internal innovation labs and hiring full-time innovation teams to work on new technology
RCB is one of just 20 charter member institutions of the Alloy Labs Alliance, which was launched in private beta last year by 12 founding banks from across the country. The American Bankers Association recently announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with the group to help foster innovation and technology adoption throughout its membership.
“RCB has long been committed to delivering the products and services our customers want and need,” said Julieann Thurlow, president & CEO of RCB. “Being part of the Alloy Labs Alliance allows us to bring new innovations to market quickly and efficiently. New digital products and tools are increasingly a part of the equation in this rapidly changing world. We now have access to all of the newest technology and a chance to access some of the latest thinking in the industry; plus, we have an opportunity to learn and share best practices with our peers from all over the country.”
Alloy Labs is a cooperative model of shared innovation and costs, as members join peer Workgroups to create innovative products and services in the areas such as peer-to-peer payments, small business lending, and digital customer onboarding. All of the aforementioned subjects are hot topics in the banking industry today.
“We are excited that RCB has joined the Alloy Labs Alliance,” said Jason Henrichs, co-founder of FinTech Forge, which manages the consortium on behalf of its members. “They bring a strong commitment to serving their customers, and also a strong commitment to continuous improvement. We are looking forward to their contributions to the group’s efforts.”
“No bank can afford not to innovate in this day and age, but it’s not very efficient or even very effective for them to try to do it all themselves internally,” added FinTech Forge co-founder J.P. Nicols. “We built the Alloy Labs Alliance as a shared innovation lab to help member banks share the costs and the risks of testing and trying new things in a structured and managed process, but maybe even more importantly, they can share the learnings with their peers so they can get to market more quickly.”