MV Credit Union launches fundraising effort
LAWRENCE — Merrimack Valley Credit Union is donating money and raising additional funds to help two groups that have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic: those who work in health care on the front lines and those in the restaurant industry, according to president and CEO John Howard.
Through its "Feed the Frontline" program, Merrimack Valley Credit Union is encouraging community members to donate what they can to purchase meals from local restaurants for the hardworking health care professionals at Lawrence General Hospital. The credit union will match donations dollar-for-dollar up to $10,000, until fundraising concludes on April 30.
Merrimack Valley Credit Union has created a GoFundMe page to accept donations, which will be pooled together, along with the organization’s funds, to purchase meals on multiple days from local restaurants for the hospital staff. Over the course of the program, MVCU will order from several restaurants that follow the food and delivery guidelines put in place by the hospital.
Kelly MacLean Clark, chief development officer of Lawrence General Hospital, said in a release, “We are so appreciative of the support we have received from the community, especially from partners like Merrimack Valley Credit Union. The organization’s effort to not only feed our heroic workforce, but support local restaurants, means the world to our team.”
For more information about the "Feed the Frontline" program or to donate, visit mvcu.com.
New executive director for Bridges by EPOCH
ANDOVER — Reshma Nair, has been named the executive director of Bridges by EPOCH at Andover, a memory care assisted living community at 254 Lowell St.
Nair joins the team with over 15 years of experience in various health care disciplines, specializing in geriatric and dementia care, alternative medicine, and health care administration. As executive director, she will direct community operations and lead staff in maintaining the community’s uplifting culture, principles and high standards of care and quality of life for residents. Nair earned her Master of Business Administration at Southern New Hampshire University.
Maria Reid has also been named Bridges by EPOCH at Andover's second senior adviser. She brings 15 years of senior living experience to the role. She excels at helping families find the right memory care communities for their loved ones, as well as providing the education and resources they may need throughout the process. Reid graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in English/writing and earned her Master of Arts in English, both from Salem State College. She holds her teaching certificate and is a certified dementia practitioner and Alzheimer’s Association-certified support group leader.
iHub offers webinar series
HAVERHILL — University of Massachusetts at Lowell Innovation Hub has announced a series of webinars to support professionals, entrepreneurs and others while working from home and practicing social distancing. Webinars are free and open to the public.
The schedule includes: Monday, April 20, "American Happiness Project — The Science of Happiness" (sold out); Tuesday, April 28, noon to 1 p.m. and Tuesday, May 12, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., a two-part workshop, “Reclaiming Career and Productivity Through Mindfulness”; Wednesday, May 6, noon to 1 p.m., "Manage Your Business Remotely in Times of Uncertainty"; Thursday, May 14, “Fearlessness as a Daily Practice"; and Wednesday, May 20, 6 p.m., "How Analytics & Big Data are Influencing the World Around Us."
Visit uml.edu/Innovation-Hub/News-Events/ for details.
Greater Haverhill Chamber launches #HaverhillLocal
HAVERHILL — The Greater Haverhill Chamber has launched #HaverhillLocal to create financial incentives for people to buy goods and services from the small local businesses that are in desperate need of income.
For customers who shop at participating businesses, the chamber will reimburse 25% of the total purchase price of a gift card, up to $100 per customer. For example, for a hair salon that offers $100 gift cards, the customer will pay the salon $75 for that gift card. Businesses then complete a form and receive a 25% reimbursement (in this case $25).
The program is open to chamber members and nonmembers located in Haverhill as well as chamber members located outside of the city. To register, email Melissa Seavey at melissa@haverhillchamber.com. The program continues through April 30 or until funds are depleted.
Meanwhile, the Greater Haverhill Chamber's $4$ Gift Card Program for local restaurants has been temporarily put on hold while additional funds are raised. The $4$ Program was designed to create financial incentives for people to patronize local dining establishments. The chamber was matching, dollar for dollar, restaurant gift card purchase prices up to $25 at all Haverhill restaurants and chamber member restaurants outside of Haverhill. More than $19,000 was raised against a goal of $10,000. To donate to the program, visit https://bit.ly/3evGsiE.
For more information on either business incentive program, visit haverhillma.chambermaster.com/events/details/haverhill-local-5138994.
McFarland joins Mortgage Network's Danvers office
DANVERS — Rochelle McFarland has joined Mortgage Network, Inc.,'s Danvers office, where she will help meet the home financing needs of area residents as a loan officer.
A 10-year resident of the North Shore area, McFarland also teaches Spanish at North Andover High School.
She began her financial services career as a stockbroker for Salomon Smith Barney in New York City, then moved on to become a private banker for JPMorgan Chase in New York. She and her family own and manage rental properties in the Northeast, which helps her stay on top of current real estate trends and market conditions.
Contact McFarland via email at rmcfarland@MortgageNetwork.com or by phone at 978-705-3241.
Weichert Realtors-Daher's agents honored
METHUEN – Weichert Realtors-Daher Companies' agents were honored by the national franchise organization, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc., based on achieving specified production requirements in gross commission income or units earned in 2019.
Weichert-affiliated agents who earned their recognition from among associates in 40 states at the year's end are Francisco Cruz (Ambassador Club) and Richard Steinhoff (Sales Achievement).
Weichert Realtors-Daher Companies is an independently owned and operated Weichert-affiliated office. For more information, contact Kenneth Daher at 978-688-7251 or kendaher@dahercompanies.com.
