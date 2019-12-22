Andover resident named to Super Lawyers list
BOSTON — Adam Simms, Andover resident and partner at Pierce Davis & Perritano LLP in Boston, was named to the 2019 Massachusetts Super Lawyers list in the area of state, local and municipal law. Simms has been named to the list for the past seven years. No more than 5% of the lawyers in Massachusetts are selected by the research team and Super Lawyers to receive this honor.
Simms’ law practice is centered on civil rights and employment litigation in defense of individuals and Massachusetts towns and agencies both in state and federal court. He also represents public employers in defense of charges of discrimination before the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
Former Andover resident is Family Physician of Year
BOSTON — The Massachusetts Academy of Family Physicians has announced that Elizabeth Erban, MD, of Worcester is the recipient of the 2019 Family Physician of the Year award in recognition of her exemplary service and engagement in the well-being of her patients and community.
Erban grew up in Andover and graduated from Andover High School. Her parents, Pearl and Charles Erban, still reside in Andover.
MassAFP presents the Family Physician of the Year award to recognize a physician who provides outstanding service to patients and their communities with compassionate, comprehensive and caring medical service on a continual basis, all while demonstrating balance between career and family. Erban has continued to provide full-spectrum family medicine service that has included inpatient care, home visits to her house-bound patients, delivering babies, and ambulatory care from infancy to the nursing home.
Erban is a private practice physician, and previously a faculty physician at Hahnemann Family Health Center in Worcester. She is also the assistant professor of family medicine and community health at UMass Medical School, and volunteers in the Longitudinal Preceptorship Program, Epworth Clinic, and the Reach Out and Read Program.
"She provides the highest-quality care to her patients and maintains her levelheadedness in many challenging situations," says her colleague Dennis Dimitri, MD, FAAFP. "Importantly in this era of physician burnout, she also is a role model for self-care. She has recently undertaken training as a yoga instructor and makes that she not only practices such techniques to keep herself healthy, but now will be able to teach it to others.”
Nonprofits surprised with $17K
Five Lawrence, three Andover and two Methuen nonprofits received a little something extra this holiday season: a collective $17,000 ($6,000/$7,000/$4,000) in funding from Cummings Properties’ Cummings Community Giving program. This annual philanthropic initiative invites employees to select a local charity to receive a $1,000 donation in their honor.
In total, the Woburn-based commercial real estate firm donated $553,000 to hundreds of local nonprofit organizations.
The Lawrence organizations selected this year were Acting Out Theater Company, Bread & Roses, Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence, Lazarus House, and Youth Development Organization.
The Andover organizations selected this year were Great Dog Rescue New England, Pike School, and South School PTO.
The Methuen organizations were Methuen Youth Soccer Association and MSPCA at Nevins Farm.
Cummings Community Giving is open to employees of Cummings Properties, as well as its affiliated retirement communities, New Horizons at Choate in Woburn and New Horizons at Marlborough. Cummings employees directed funds to 365 nonprofits in 102 local cities and towns. Now in its eighth year, the program is designed to give back in the areas where Cummings Properties team members live and work. Selected nonprofits must meet a few eligibility requirements and be based in and serve Middlesex, Essex, or Suffolk counties, or the city or town where the colleague lives.
“One meaningful aspect of the program is that it is a broad company-wide initiative yet also deeply personal,” said Dennis Clarke, Cummings Properties chairman and CEO. “All colleagues — whether they were hired yesterday or 40 years ago — have the chance to make an individual decision that helps a local cause that matters greatly to each of them.”
Seniority does have some perks, however: Colleagues with at least 10 years of seniority are invited to choose two nonprofits to receive $1,000 each.
Each eligible organization can receive up to $5,000 per program cycle, allowing multiple staff members to choose the same nonprofit.
Cummings Properties purchasing manager Jim Gillette of Lawrence directed his $1,000 donation to Lazarus House Ministries, which provides food, clothing, housing, and educational programming for Merrimack Valley families and individuals in need. Lazarus House received $2,000 through this year’s Cummings Community Giving program. “My family found the organization while looking for a good place to donate used clothing and furniture,” said Gillette. “We’ve since come to know it as a wonderful source of support for families in the community who are in need of a little help to get back on their feet.”
Andover residents design admin Allie Murphy, design manager Jen Davidson, mason Dave Reed, associate account manager Justin Sheehan, and accounting associate Melody Smith directed their $1,000 donations to Great Dog Rescue New England, an animal rescue organization that strives to place homeless and abandoned dogs in loving homes. Great Dog Rescue New England was among 15 recipients receiving the maximum $5,000 donation.
Methuen residents senior graphic designer Mike Lamothe, carpenter and mason Gino DiVecchia, and New Horizons at Choate waitstaff member Elizabeth Vago directed their $1,000 donations to the local animal advocacy organization MSPCA at Nevins Farm.
The program was expanded in recent years to include longtime clients, Cummings Foundation volunteers, and other friends of the Cummings organization. These participants made their selections earlier in the year.
More information, including the complete 2019 Cummings Community Giving recipient list, is available at cummings.com/ccg.
Home Instead welcomes new owner
NORTH ANDOVER — The Home Instead Senior Care offices in North Andover and Peabody, serving Merrimack Valley North, Essex County and the North Shore, welcome new owner, Caitlyn Hampson.
Hampson has worked for the company for the last 10 years, as executive director, and has seen the impact that everyone involved in caregiving has on seniors who choose to age at home.
“Caregivers make a direct impact on the seniors they care for every day,” said Hampson, a graduate of Timberlane Regional High School and the University of New Hampshire.
Hampson plans to build on the foundation of the local business, which was established close to 20 years ago as a franchise of the Home Instead Senior Care network founded 1994 in Omaha, Nebraska. Part of the largest in-home care network in the country, Home Instead will be expanding its pool of professional caregivers in 2020. There are 1,200 independently owned and operated franchises that provide more than 80 million hours of care annually throughout the United States and 11 other countries.
Home Instead Senior Care franchise owners partner with clients and their family members to help meet varied individual needs, enabling seniors to live safely and comfortably in their own homes for as long as possible. Services span the care continuum – from providing personal care to specialized Alzheimer’s care and hospice support.
Along with personalized care, Home Instead Senior Care provides resources and materials to families in the community. These resources offer guidance on aging-related issues and can be accessed for free online.
“These free resources show our commitment to the community,” Hampson said. “The information and care we offer helps seniors stay as independent as possible, safely and with dignity. I’m very proud of that.”
For more information, call the North Andover office at 978-725-5995, the Peabody or visit HomeInstead.com.
GLCAC names new chief operating officer
LAWRENCE — The Greater Lawrence Community Action Council, Inc. welcomes Bobette Williams as the agency’s new chief operating officer.
Williams comes to GLCAC with more than 16 years of experience in nonprofit operations, relationship building and community engagement.
“Bobbi brings a wealth of expertise and compassion to the agency,’’ said GLCAC Executive Director Evelyn Friedman. “We are thrilled she has joined our team and look forward to her steady hand and positive outlook as the agency continues to serve the region’s most vulnerable population.’’
Williams has previously served as the COO at the Westport Weston Family YMCA in Connecticut and the executive director of the YMCA of Greater Boston, North Suburban Branch. She has also worked at The Granite YMCA in Manchester, N.H.
In her new role, Williams will partner with Friedman to lead GLCAC. She will work directly with the agency’s senior management team and program directors to ensure the smooth operation of all programs.
GLCAC is a multi-faceted social services agency that assisted 32,648 individuals in 2018 through a range of programs including early childhood education, fuel assistance, WIC nutrition assistance, immigration services, lead poisoning prevention, child abuse prevention, English-language lessons, and consumer protection.