Editor’s Note: Owing to the COVID-19 situation, many events have been canceled or rescheduled, which has been noted where possible. It is recommended that potential attendees contact the event hosts directly to determine if the event will take place. In addition, many organizations have been scheduling virtual events and webinars, which are included below.
APRIL 21
DERRY — Greater Derry Londonderry Chamber of Commerce presents "Maximizing Your Chamber Membership," a free virtual conference for members and nonmembers, 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Email heidi@gdlchamber.org or register at https://bit.ly/2VANdag.
LAWRENCE — SCORE presents “How Volunteering Can Help Small Businesses Grow in Your Community,” a free live webinar, 1 to 2 p.m., with Bridget Weston, acting CEO of SCORE, and Ed Coleman, certified mentor and district director of SCORE’s Washington, D.C., chapter. The webinar will focus on the importance of volunteering and the benefits it offers and how volunteering with SCORE will help small businesses it serves and the community. Visit nemassachusetts.score.org. Register at readytalk.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1288658&tp_key=6d32973767&sti=scoreeventpage.
APRIL 22
LAWRENCE — Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce hosts “Marketing Through a Crisis,” a free live webinar, 10 to 11 a.m. William Koehler, PhD, dean of the Regis College Sloane School of Business and Communication in Weston, will discuss preserving your business (short-term survival), preserving your people (employee strategies), brand building (maintaining connections with customers and prospects) and new opportunities (changing business models). Register at web.merrimackvalleychamber.com/events/.
APRIL 24
LAWRENCE — Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce hosts a free virtual business assistance webinar series, 10 a.m. Business owners can learn how to use the tools Google offers to promote their businesses during times of crisis. Register at bit.ly/2RnsiG4. Visit merrimackvalleychamber.com.
APRIL 28
HAVERHILL — University of Massachusetts at Lowell's Innovation Hub presents “Reclaiming Career and Productivity Through Mindfulness,” a free, two-part webinar, Tuesdays, April 28, noon to 1 p.m., and May 12, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will include mindfulness-based and research-supported strategies and tools for helping professionals integrate the emotional disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic and "compost" them to grow more resilient and productive in one's personal career and as members of workplace communities. Visit uml.edu/Innovation-Hub/News-Events/.
MAY 1
LAWRENCE — Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Business Assistance Series free virtual networking, 10 a.m. Connect with business contacts, socialize, meet potential clients and learn from new connections. Register at https://bit.ly/2VERAAW.
MAY 5
DERRY — Greater Derry Londonderry Chamber of Commerce virtual networking think tank presents "Regrouping & Recouping," noon to 1:30 p.m., featuring guest speaker Christie Bellany of Infinite Marketing in a sharing of new resources and ideas designed to make businesses stronger than ever. Registration is required to receive an invitation by visiting https://bit.ly/2RNbrw.
MAY 5-6
LAWRENCE — SCORE and Small Business Association present the National Small Business Week Virtual Conference, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. May 5 and 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 6, featuring educational webinars, one-on-one mentoring sessions, networking chat rooms, exhibitor booths, prizes and resources. Attendees can ask presenters questions, collaborate with fellow entrepreneurs, chat with exhibitors and download content — all from their computer or mobile device. For information and registration, visit nemassachusetts.score.org/event/national-small-business-week-virtual-conference.
MAY 6
HAVERHILL — University of Massachusetts at Lowell's Innovation Hub hosts "Manage Your Business Remotely in Times of Uncertainty," a free webinar, noon to 1 p.m. Learn how to update critical business information online to keep customers informed, host virtual meetings and events, and access documents from anywhere. Presenters will also share the latest resources from Google and other partners to help support small businesses. Visit uml.edu/Innovation-Hub/News-Events/.
MAY 12
HAVERHILL — University of Massachusetts at Lowell's Innovation Hub hosts part two of the free webinar “Reclaiming Career and Productivity Through Mindfulness,” 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will include mindfulness-based and research-supported strategies and tools for helping professionals integrate the emotional disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic and learn to grow more resilient and productive. Visit uml.edu/Innovation-Hub/News-Events/.
MAY 14
HAVERHILL — University of Massachusetts at Lowell's Innovation Hub presents "Fearlessness as a Daily Practice," a free webinar, noon to 1 p.m. examining the role of fear in one's life and practices that will allow one to be truly “fearless.” Visit uml.edu/Innovation-Hub/News-Events/.
MAY 20
HAVERHILL — University of Massachusetts at Lowell's Innovation Hub presents "How Analytics & Big Data are Influencing the World Around Us," a free webinar, 6 p.m. Participants will explore the world of analytics and gain a better understanding of current technologies and those soon to arrive on the scene. A variety of applications from natural language processing to image recognition will be discussed. Visit uml.edu/Innovation-Hub/News-Events/.
MAY 29
HAVERHILL — Greater Haverhill Exchange Club’s 19th annual Rick Barry St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast, 7:30 a.m., DiBurro’s, 887 Boston Road, Ward Hill; rescheduled from March 17; tickets $40; all tickets previously purchased will be honored. Visit haverhillexchangeclub.com or contact Melissa Hero, melissa@thecolormint.net.
JUNE 25
HAVERHILL — Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce 24th annual WOW Conference, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Ocean Front North; rescheduled from March 27; tickets $99, includes continental breakfast and luncheon; all tickets previously purchased will be honored. Contact Melissa Seavey at 978-241-2971 or melissa@haverhillchamber.com.
POSTPONED
SALEM, N.H. — Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce’s 11th annual Health Fair, Salem High School, 44 Geremonty Drive; originally scheduled for March 17; gschamber.com.
HAVERHILL — University of Massachusetts at Lowell's Business Resource Fair, UMass iHub, 2 Merrimack St., third floor; originally scheduled for March 25; uml.edu/innovation-hub/what-we-offer/haverhill/.
SALEM, N.H. — Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce Happy Hour, Margaritas Restaurant, 1 Keewaydin Drive; originally scheduled for Tuesday, April 14; gschamber.com/events.
ATKINSON — Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Hidden Jewel Champagne Celebration to celebrate women making a positive impact in local communities, Atkinson Resort & Country Club, 85 Country Club Road; originally scheduled for April 21; gschamber.com/events.
LAWRENCE — Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Business Networking & Referral Mixer, Holiday Inn Express Andover Lawrence, 224 Winthrop Ave.; originally scheduled for April 22; merrimackvalleychamber.com.
HAVERHILL — Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce's KidsFEST 2020, scheduled for Saturday, May 2; haverhillchamber.com.
