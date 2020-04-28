Editor’s Note: Owing to the COVID-19 situation, many events have been canceled or rescheduled, which has been noted where possible. It is recommended that potential attendees contact the event hosts directly to determine if the event will take place. In addition, many organizations have been scheduling virtual events and webinars, which are included below.
APRIL 28
LAWRENCE — Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Business Assistance Series will host a free webinar on "How to Sell Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic" at 10 a.m. This webinar is for any enterprise suffering loss of business and lack of appointments. The program is sponsored by the Merrimack Valley Chamber Means Business Program. To register and for more information, visit merrimackvalleychamber.com/events.
HAVERHILL — University of Massachusetts at Lowell’s Innovation Hub presents “Reclaiming Career and Productivity Through Mindfulness,” a free, two-part webinar, Tuesdays, April 28, noon to 1 p.m., and May 12, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will include mindfulness-based and research-supported strategies and tools for helping professionals integrate the emotional disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic and “compost” them to grow more resilient and productive in one’s personal career and as members of workplace communities. Visit uml.edu/Innovation-Hub/News-Events/.
APRIL 30
LAWRENCE — Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Business Assistance Series will host a free webinar with state Sen. Diana DiZoglio (D-Methuen) at 10 a.m. The program will cover the COVID-19 pandemic and the support systems in place. Topics will include small business relief and programs, employment benefits and expansion, and constituent services. To register and for more information, visit merrimackvalleychamber.com/events.
MAY 1
LAWRENCE — Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Business Assistance Series presents a free virtual business connection webinar at 10 a.m. Promote your business to attendees with a one-minute presentation about your company and the products or services you offer. To register and for more information, visit merrimackvalleychamber.com/events.
MAY 3
HAVERHILL — The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce presents Haverhill Picnic, at noon in your own backyard. Enjoy a picnic on your front (or back) lawn and support small business by ordering lunch from one of your favorite local restaurants. Visit haverhilchamber.com.
MAY 5
DERRY — Greater Derry Londonderry Chamber of Commerce virtual networking think tank presents “Regrouping & Recouping,” noon to 1:30 p.m., featuring guest speaker Christie Bellany of Infinite Marketing in a sharing of new resources and ideas designed to make businesses stronger than ever. Registration is required to receive an invitation by visiting https://bit.ly/2RNbrw.
MAY 5-6
LAWRENCE — SCORE and the Small Business Association present the National Small Business Week Virtual Conference, Tuesday, May 5, from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday, May 6, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., featuring educational webinars, one-on-one mentoring sessions, networking chat rooms, exhibitor booths, prizes and resources. Attendees can ask presenters questions, collaborate with fellow entrepreneurs, chat with exhibitors and download content — all from their computer or mobile device. For information and registration, visit nemassachusetts.score.org/event/national-small-business-week-virtual-conference.
MAY 6
LAWRENCE — Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Business Assistance Series hosts a free webinar on health insurance at 10 a.m. Co-hosted by chamber member Andrew Firmin of Firmin Insurance & Benefits and Chaitra Sanders from Massachusetts Health Connector for Business, the webinar will discuss members' access to medical and dental coverage. MVCC members are able to sign up for medical, dental and enhanced benefits. Topics will include flexible ways to offer coverage from multiple health plans that allow employers to contain costs while providing choices to employees, the connector's ConnectWell plan for smaller businesses and the Voluntary Enhanced Employees benefit plan, including access to telemedicine. To register and for more information, visit merrimackvalleychamber.com/events.
HAVERHILL — University of Massachusetts at Lowell’s Innovation Hub hosts “Manage Your Business Remotely in Times of Uncertainty,” a free webinar, noon to 1 p.m. Learn how to update critical business information online to keep customers informed, host virtual meetings and events, and access documents from anywhere. Presenters will also share the latest resources from Google and other partners to help support small businesses. Visit uml.edu/Innovation-Hub/News-Events/.
MAY 12
HAVERHILL — University of Massachusetts at Lowell’s Innovation Hub hosts part two of the free webinar “Reclaiming Career and Productivity Through Mindfulness,” 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will include mindfulness-based and research-supported strategies and tools for helping professionals integrate the emotional disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic and learn to grow more resilient and productive. Visit uml.edu/Innovation-Hub/News-Events/.
MAY 14
HAVERHILL — University of Massachusetts at Lowell’s Innovation Hub presents “Fearlessness as a Daily Practice,” a free webinar, noon to 1 p.m. examining the role of fear in one’s life and practices that will allow one to be truly “fearless.” Visit uml.edu/Innovation-Hub/News-Events/.
MAY 20
HAVERHILL — University of Massachusetts at Lowell’s Innovation Hub presents “How Analytics & Big Data are Influencing the World Around Us,” a free webinar, 6 p.m. Participants will explore the world of analytics and gain a better understanding of current technologies and those soon to arrive on the scene. A variety of applications from natural language processing to image recognition will be discussed. Visit uml.edu/Innovation-Hub/News-Events/.
MAY 29
HAVERHILL — Greater Haverhill Exchange Club’s 19th annual Rick Barry St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast, 7:30 a.m., DiBurro’s, 887 Boston Road, Ward Hill; rescheduled from March 17; tickets $40; all tickets previously purchased will be honored. Visit haverhillexchangeclub.com or contact Melissa Hero, melissa@thecolormint.net.
JUNE 25
HAVERHILL — Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce 24th annual WOW Conference, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Ocean Front North; rescheduled from March 27; tickets $99, includes continental breakfast and luncheon; all tickets previously purchased will be honored. Contact Melissa Seavey at 978-241-2971 or melissa@haverhillchamber.com.
CANCELED
HAVERHILL — Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce’s KidsFEST 2020, scheduled for Saturday, May 2; haverhillchamber.com.
