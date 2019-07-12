JULY 15
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire Fisher Cats Ballpark Business Series Networking Nights, 5:30 (mixer), 7:05 (game, versus the Portland Sea Dogs), at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium, One Line Drive. Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce and Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce members are invited to this Ballpark Mixer to network with colleagues and business leaders from throughout the region and enjoy the game with friends and family. Members are entitled to four free tickets, by contacting the individual chambers (Melissa Seavey, melissa@haverhillchamber.com, bit.ly/HaverhillPMNetworking; office@merrimackvalleychamber.com — include name/number/business and number of tickets).
JULY 16
HAVERHILL — Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce BizEd Collaborative, 9 to 10 a.m. at Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce, UMass iHub, 2 Merrimack St., third floor. A bridge between educators and students to the business community, planning and implementing creative ways of engaging student/business interactions. Free. 978-373-5663, haverhillchamber.com.
METHUEN — Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Networking at Noon Luncheon, noon to 1:15 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse, 424 Broadway. Summer BBQ. Members, $25; nonmembers, $35. Information: merrimackvalleychamber.com.
DERRY — Chamber 101: Know Your Member Benefits, 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 at Greater Derry Londonderry Chamber of Commerce, 29 W. Broadway. Overview of benefits, great for a new member or for a longtime member to maximize membership. Cost, includes lunch: members, $5; nonmembers, $10. Information: Heidi Morrison, heidi@gdlchamber.org.
JULY 17
SANDOWN — Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce and Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours, 5 to 7 p.m. at Zorvino Vineyards: Picnic Promenade, 226 Main St. Light appetizers,wine tastings and beautiful vineyard views on the new patios. $10 admission fee (nonmembers, $20), guests will receive raffle tickets. Donated baskets that highlight chamber members will be raffled off throughout the evening. Information and registration: Melissa@haverhillchamber.com.
DERRY — Lunch and Learn: “Protect Your Business or Organization from Cybersecurity Threats,” 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at Derry Municipal Center, Room 207, 14 Manning St. Free. Register at bit.ly/sbdcderrycybersecurity.
JULY 18
SALEM, N.H. — 60-Minute Mastermind: Generating Leads, noon to 1 p.m. at Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce, 81 Main St. Small group setting, limited space. Cost: $5, includes lunch. Information: jennifer@gschamber.com, gschamber.com.
NORTH ANDOVER — Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Networking & Referral Mixer at Onepath, 56 High St. Complimentary appetizers and beverages, wine tasting, business card door prize drawing. Members, $10; nonmembers, $20, Information: 978-686-0900, merrimackvalleychamber.com.
JULY 20
HAVERHILL — Workouts on the Boardwalk, with Yoga Tree, 8 a.m. at Harbor Place Plaza, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill. Hosted by Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce. All fitness levels. Bring a mat or towel, water and bug spray. Free, open to all. Information: info@haverhillchamber.com.JULY 24
ANDOVER — Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Next Generation Leaders Roundtable Luncheon with Cami Baker, noon to 1:15 p.m. at The Lanam Club, 260 N. Main St. TV host, international speaker, award-winning author and consultant Baker will present an intimate discussion, “Lead or Be Led, Killer Strategies to Build Your Leadership Capital Through Social Responsibility” for young people in business (ages 21 to 45). Only open to first 15 registrants. Members, $10; nonmembers, $20, includes complimentary luncheon and soft drinks. Information: 978-686-0900, merrimackvalleychamber.com.
JULY 25
SALEM, N.H — 60-Minute Mastermind: Women in Business, noon to 1 p.m. at Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce, 81 Main St. Small group setting, limited space. Cost: $5, includes lunch. Information: jennifer@gschamber.com, gschamber.com.
HAVERHILL — Movie Night on the Boardwalk, “The Goonies,” 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Harbor Place Plaza, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill. Hosted by Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce. Free, open to all. info@haverhillchamber.com.
JULY 26
HAVERHILL — Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Women in Business Luncheon with Kimberly Abare, noon to 1:15 p.m. at Maria’s Family Restaurant, 81 Essex St. Abare is president of New England Die Cutting. Cost: members, $25; nonmembers, $35, includes luncheon. Information: 978-686-0900, merrimackvalleychamber.com.
JULY 27
HAVERHILL — Workouts on the Boardwalk, 8 a.m. at Harbor Place Plaza, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill. Hosted by Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce. For all fitness levels. Bring a mat or towel, water and bug spray. Free, open to all. Information: info@haverhillchamber.com.
JULY 30
DERRY — Health & Wellness Mixer and Luncheon,” 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 at Greater Derry Londonderry Chamber of Commerce, 29 W. Broadway. Enjoy a healthy lunch while networking. Members and visitors of members, $5; nonmembers, $10. Information: Heidi Morrison, heidi@gdlchamber.org.
JULY 31
NORTH ANDOVER — Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Business Networking & Referral Mixer, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Stevens Estate at Osgood Center, 723 Osgood St. $10, members; $20, nonmembers. Information: 978-686-0900, merrimackvalleychamber.com.
AUG. 3
HAVERHILL — Workouts on the Boardwalk with Cedardale: Health & Fitness, 8 a.m. at Harbor Place Plaza, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill. Hosted by Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce. All fitness levels. Bring a mat or towel, water and bug spray. Free, open to all. Information: info@haverhillchamber.com.
AUG. 5
HAVERHILL — Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill Annual Golf Tournament, 11 a.m. (registration), 12:30 (shotgun start), at Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane. Scramble format, post-tourney dinner and awards following tournament. Prizes for Best-Dressed Mr. & Mrs. America — wear your Stars & Stripes. Cost: $200; foursome, $800; dinner guest, $50. Sponsorships available. Information: Kathleen Pruett, development director, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill, 55 Emerson St., Haverhill, MA 01830; 978-374-6171, ext. 102 (landline), 978-204-0624 (cell); kpruett@haverhillbgc.org.
AUG. 6
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire Fisher Cats Ballpark Business Series Networking Nights, 5:30 (mixer), 7:05 (game, versus the Akron RubberDucks), at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium, One Line Drive. Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce and the Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth members are invited to this Ballpark Mixer to network with colleagues and leaders from throughout the region and enjoy the game with friends and family. For free tickets, visit the Fisher Cats website: milb.com/new-hampshire/events/ballpark-business-series.
AUG. 7
HAVERHILL — Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce Leads Lunch, noon to 1p.m. at UMass iHub, 2 Merrimack St., third floor. Members, free; nonmembers, $10. Grow your professional network within the Greater Haverhill area. Information: 978-373-5663, haverhillchamber.com.
AUG. 8
NORTH ANDOVER — Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Networking Breakfast, 8 to 9:15 a.m. at Burton’s Grill, 145 Turnpike St. Cost: $10, members; $20, nonmembers. Call Michael Bevilacqua for sponsorship opportunities. 978-686-0900, merrimackvalleychamber.com.
HAVERHILL — Movie Night on the Boardwalk, “Moana,” 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Harbor Place Plaza, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill. Hosted by Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce. Free, open to all.
AUG. 10
HAVERHILL — Workouts on the Boardwalk with The Compound, 8 a.m. at Harbor Place Plaza, 2 Merrimack St. Hosted by Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce. Free, open to all. Information: info@haverhillchamber.com.
AUG. 12
HAVERHILL — Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Business Networking & Referral Mixer, 5 to 7 p.m. at Maria’s Family Restaurant, 81 Essex St. $10, members; $20, nonmembers. Information: 978-686-0900, merrimackvalleychamber.com.
AUG. 16
NORTH ANDOVER — Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Networking at Noon Luncheon, noon to 1:15 p.m. at Orzo Trattoria, 1085 Osgood St. Choice of chicken parmesan with pasta, sausage cacciatore with pasta or chicken caesar salad. Members, $20; nonmembers, $30. 978-686-0900, merrimackvalleychamber.com.
AUG. 17 and 31
HAVERHILL — Workouts on the Boardwalk with Empowered Body, 8 a.m. at Harbor Place Plaza, 2 Merrimack St. Hosted by Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce. Free, open to all. Information: info@haverhillchamber.com.
AUG. 20
HAVERHILL — Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce BizEd Collaborative, 9 to 10 a.m. at Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce, UMass iHub, 2 Merrimack St., third floor. A bridge between educators and students to the business community, planning and implementing creative ways of engaging student/business interactions. Free. 978-373-5663, haverhillchamber.com.
AUG. 22
HAVERHILL — The Longest Table — Dinner on Wingate Street, 6 to 9 p.m. at The Peddlers Daughter, 45 Wingate St. A collaboration of the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce and L’Arche North of Boston, an international organization of communities of people with and without disabilities. Kicking off Haverhill Restaurant Week, and featuring several restaurants, the evening will include live music, silent auction and swag bag. Cost: $60. Information: haverhillma.chambermaster.com/events.
HAVERHILL — Movie Night on the Boardwalk, “Shazam!,” 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Harbor Place Plaza, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill. Hosted by Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce. Free, open to all. Final show.
AUG. 24
HAVERHILL — Workouts on the Boardwalk, Bootcamp Class, with The Movement Strength & Conditioning, 8 a.m. at Harbor Place Plaza, 2 Merrimack St. Hosted by Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce. For all fitness levels. Bring a mat or towel, water and bug spray. Free, open to all. info@haverhillchamber.com.
AUG. 31
HAVERHILL — Workouts on the Boardwalk, with Empowered Body, 8 a.m. at Harbor Place Plaza, 2 Merrimack St. Hosted by Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce. Free, open to all.
SEPT. 5
METHUEN — Greater Merrimack Valley Human Resource Association monthly meeting, 8 to 10:30 a.m. at Comfort Home Care, 147 Pelham St., second floor. Topic to be announced. GMVHRA is the leading area organization supporting human resource professionals and all individuals managing employees. Information: Lisa Lemieux, PHR, SHRM-CP, 978-204-3207, lemieux.hr@gmail.com, gmvhra.org.
SEPT. 9
HAVERHILL — 28th Annual Haverhill Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane. Shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. Hole competitions, hole-in-one contest, swag bag, auction and raffles, tasting and samplings, awards ceremony and prizes, lunch and dinner. Cost: individual player, $200; foursome, $800; early bird rates, $190/$750; Featured Foursome (golf for four plus two carts, meals, two tee-signs and dining room banner placement), $1,100; other sponsorships available for $500, $3,000 and $5,000. Organizers are seeking silent auction item donations. Registration and information: Melissa Seavey, melissa@haverhillchamber.com, 978-373 5663, haverhillma.chambermaster.com/events/details/28th-annual-golf-tournament-5138476.
OCT. 3
METHUEN — Greater Merrimack Valley Human Resource Association monthly meeting, 8 to 10:30 a.m. at Comfort Home Care, 147 Pelham St., second floor. Topic: “The Performance Review Journey,” moderated by Amy Allen, human resource consulting practice leader at Blum Shapiro, with Michelle Ferero, vice president of human resources, Methuen Construction; Cheryl Corman, executive vice president and chief human resources officer, Middlesex Savings Bank and Keila Barros, vice president of human resources at JVS. GMVHRA is the leading area organization supporting human resource professionals and all individuals managing employees. Information: Lisa Lemieux, PHR, SHRM-CP, 978-204-3207, lemieux.hr@gmail.com, gmvhra.org.
NOV. 7
METHUEN — Greater Merrimack Valley Human Resource Association presents “Surviving the Life or Death Gap – Establishing a Solid Foundation and Understanding of True Safety & Security,” with Blue-U Defense co-founders and security experts Terry Choate Jr. and Joe Hileman, 8 to 10:30 a.m. at Comfort Home Care, 147 Pelham St., second floor. GMVHRA is the leading area organization supporting human resource professionals and all individuals managing employees. Approved for 1.50 SHRM PDC’s, HRCI credits pending. Information: Lisa Lemieux, PHR, SHRM-CP, 978-204-3207, lemieux.hr@gmail.com, gmvhra.org.