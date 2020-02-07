FEB. 10
PLAISTOW — Registration deadline for February PACE Networking Luncheon and Healthy Living Panel, to take place 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Plaistow Community YMCA, 175 Plaistow Road. Panelists include Kerri Ali, director of Emergency Services, Center for Life Management; Zachary Blais, PTA, Pinnacle Physical Therapy; Melissa Marr, chiropractor; Wendy Takesian, fitness director, YMCA. Lunch provided by UNO Pizzeria & Grill. Cost is $25 for members and nonmembers/guests and includes a full lunch; 50% of that cost will be donated to the Plaistow Y. RSVP (include any dietary restrictions) to pacenh@yahoo.com.
ANDOVER — Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Congressional Breakfast Forum, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 123 Old River Road.
The cost for MVCC members is $30 and nonmembers, $50.
To register or for more information, call 978-686-0900, email office@merrimackvalleychamber.com or visit merrimackvalleychamber.com/events/MVCC-Congressional-Breakfast-Forum-at-DoubleTree-by-Hilton-4935/details
FEB. 11
DERRY — Greater Derry Londonderry Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn: Introduction to Business Advocacy with Erik Taylor, Elevare Communications, 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at chamber office, 29 W. Broadway.
Learn effective ways to advocate for your business interests at the state level. Erik Taylor specializes in public affairs, advising clients on communications strategy, media relations, community relations, coalition development and grassroots mobilization. He also provides government relations and issues management services.
Cost is $5 for members and their guests; nonmembers, $10.
RSVP to heidi@gdlchamber.org.
FEB. 11, 25, March 10, 24
50+ Job Seekers Networking Group, 4:30 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays at North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main St.
The group addresses the issues of age bias in hiring, workforce re-entry and career redirection. Different topic every week; Feb. 11: Developing an Elevator Speech; Feb. 25: Creating a Linked-in Profile.
Free, open to all in the 50+ demographic in the Merrimack Valley or Essex County area; pre-registration required, visit mcoaonline.com/50plusregistration.
FEB. 12
ATKINSON – Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce Happy Hour, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Atkinson Country Club Stagecoach Grille Bar, 85 Country Club Drive.
RSVP to gschamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/8442
FEB. 13
HAVERHILL — Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce Speed Networking, 5 to 7 p.m. at The Elks Club, 24 Summer St.
Bring your Elevator Speech and business cards; learn tips and tricks for best networking practices. Door prize includes a complimentary chamber email blast, professional head shot from Foto Factory and a Business Starter Kit from Alpha E Consulting.
The cost for members is $5; nonmembers, $10.
For information or to register, call 978-373-5663, email melissa@haverhillchamber.com or visit haverhillchamber.com.
FEB. 18, MARCH 17, APRIL 21
HAVERHILL — Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce BizEd Collaborative, 9 to 10 a.m., Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce, UMass iHub, 2 Merrimack St., third floor. A bridge between educators and students to the business community, planning and implementing creative ways of engaging student/business interactions. Free. Information: 978-373-5663, info@haverhillchamber.com, haverhillchamber.com.
DERRY — Greater Derry Londonderry Chamber of Commerce Chamber 101: Maximizing Your Chamber Membership, 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at chamber office, 29 W. Broadway.
GDL offers more than 30 free benefits to its members. Learn how to maximize chamber membership.
The cost for members and their guests is $5; nonmembers, $10.
RSVP to heidi@gdlchamber.org.
FEB. 19
WINDHAM – Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce Business After hours, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Cyr Lumber & Home Center, 39 Rockingham Road.
Free. Register at gschamber.com
FEB. 21
METHUEN — Registration deadline for Lunch & Learn for Professionals: Understanding the Family Transition through Diagnosis of Dementia, to take place at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Methuen Village, 4 Gleason St. Dr. Maureen O’Connor, associate director of the BUADC Education Core. This discussion will help professionals understand this emotional journey and provide insight into how to help. Lunch will be provided. RSVP by Feb. 21 to 978-685-2220 or bhaydon@methuenvillage.com.
Feb. 15, 22 & 29
HAVERHILL – Healthy Heart Month Fitness Series – Yoga with Alexis, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at HC Media, 2 Merrimack St. Hosted by Haverhill YMCA and Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce. Feb. 22: Family Zumba with Amy; Feb. 29: Defend with Andrea. Free. Registration: haverhillma.chambermaster.com/events/details/healthy-heart-month-fitness-series-5138966
Feb. 24, 25 & 26
DEVENS – altE 9th annual Solar Installer Conference at Devens Common Center, 31 Andrews Parkway. Industry expert training and networking for solar installers and dealers, hosted by altE Store, a leading distributor of solar panels and solar power products.
An additional day of 2020 National Electric Code update training will be offered on Monday, Feb. 24.
For detailed breakout session information, visit altestore.com/blog/2020/01/learn-the-basics-of-solar-at-altes-9th-annual-solar-installer-conference/#.XjsDqmhKiUk
Tickets, $179-$249: eventbrite.com/e/2020-alte-solar-installer-conference-tickets-86692478537
FEB. 25, MARCH 24
DERRY — Greater Derry Londonderry Chamber of Commerce Nonprofit Collaborative Meeting, 8 to 9 a.m. at chamber office, 29 W. Broadway.
Participation is open to nonprofit chamber members as well as other registered nonprofits in the GDL catchment area (Derry, Londonderry, Atkinson, Auburn, Chester, Hampstead, Sandown and Windham).
Free. RSVP to heidi@gdlchamber.org.
HAVERHILL — MVCC Networking & Referral Mixer, 5 to 7 p.m. at Peddler’s Daughter, 45 Wingate St.
The cost for MVCC members is $10 and nonmembers, $20.
To register or for more information, call 978-686-0900, email office@merrimackvalleychamber.com or visit merrimackvalleychamber.com/events/MVCC-Business-Networking-Referral-Mixer-at-The-Peddlers-Daughter-4928/details
FEB. 27
SALEM, N.H. – Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce presents Salem Candidates Night, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at Salem High School TV Studio, 44 Geremonty Drive.
Join the live studio audience. Free.
MARCH 1
Early bird signup deadline for the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce's 24th annual WOW Conference, to take place 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Ocean Front North, Salisbury.
Enjoy a day of inspiration, growth, networking, and camaraderie among Greater Haverhill's strongest women. Guest speaker will be Shirley Leung, Boston Globe columnist and associate editor.
Early bird rate: individual, $89; table of 5, $425; $99/$450 thereafter.
Register online at haverhillma.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/5138667
MARCH 2
SALEM, N.H. – Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours: Shades of Ireland Information Night, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. (presentation, 6:30 p.m.) at Tuscan Kitchen, 67 Main St.
Free. For more information, contact Danielle Allard, AAA Northeast Salem, 603-898-9953, ext. 41103 or Dallard@AAANortheast.com.
MARCH 4, APRIL 1, MAY 6
HAVERHILL — Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce Membership Services meeting, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. (first Wednesday of the month) at Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce, 2 Merrimack St., third floor.
Free.
For more information. visit haverhillchamber.com.
HAVERHILL – Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce Leads Lunch, noon to 1 p.m. at UMass Lowell Innovation Hub, 2 Merrimack St., 3rd floor.
Free for members; the cost for nonmembers is $10.
For information or to register, call 978-373-5663, email info@haverhillchamber.com or visit haverhillchamber.com.
MARCH 10, APRIL 14, MAY 12
Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce Nonprofit Committee Meeting, 9 to 10 a.m. (second Tuesday of the month) at Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce, 2 Merrimack St., third floor.
The committee is focused on promoting the unique needs and offerings of not-for-profit organizations and upon building community awareness, providing education and sharing resources. Further, the group endeavors to support the many good causes, and strengthen business and collaborative relationships with the for-profit business members.
Free. For more information, email info@haverhillchamber.com.
MARCH 11
LAWRENCE — MVCC Networking & Referral Mixer, 5 to 7 p.m. at Holiday Inn Express, 224 Winthrop Ave.
The cost for MVCC members is $10 and nonmembers, $20.
To register or for more information, call 978-686-0900, email office@merrimackvalleychamber.com or visit merrimackvalleychamber.com/events/MVCC-Business-Networking-Referral-Mixer-at-the-Holiday-Inn-Express-4936/details
MARCH 18
HAVERHILL — Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce third annual High School Interview Challenge, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliot St.
Be a business coach for a day. Students from Haverhill High, Sanborn Regional, Timberlane Regional, Whittier Tech and Community Action will be competing in an interview challenge. Each student will have to create a resume and compete at a professional level to win. Participation and expertise by local business figures will help prepare local high school students for the business market.
Throughout the day, students will have the opportunity to network, attend workshops and tour Northern Essex Community College.
Prizes will be awarded to the first-, second- and third-placing students.
For more information, email melissa@haverhillchamber.com.
SALEM, N.H. — Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce Committee Event: 11th annual Health Fair, 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Salem High School, 44 Geremonty Drive.
Local health and business exhibits, displays on school programs/groups, donations for 68 Hours of Hunger, networking, raffles and prizes, live demonstrations.
Admission is free, and nonperishable food donations will be gratefully accepted. Exhibitor fee for members is $50 for a 6-foot table with linen; nonmembers, $100. Register at gschamber.com.
MARCH 23
METHUEN — MVCC Networking & Referral Mixer, 5 to 7 p.m. at Mi Mexico Lindo, 5 Pleasant St.
The cost for MVCC members is $10 and nonmembers, $20.
To register or for more information, call 978-686-0900, email office@merrimackvalleychamber.com or visit merrimackvalleychamber.com/events/MVCC-Business-Networking-Referral-Mixer-at-Mi-Mexico-Lindo-4937/details
MARCH 24
DERRY — Greater Derry Londonderry Chamber of Commerce Health & Wellness Luncheon and Mixer 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at chamber office, 29 W. Broadway.
Cost is $5 for members and their guests; nonmembers, $10.
Register online at derry-chamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/12641