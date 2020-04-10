Editor’s Note: Owing to the COVID-19 situation, many events have been canceled or rescheduled, which has been noted where possible. It is recommended that potential attendees contact the event hosts directly to determine if the event will take place. In addition, many organizations have been scheduling virtual events and webinars, which are included below.
APRIL 14
LAWRENCE — SCORE Free Live Webinar, “Seven Behaviors That Put Entrepreneurs at Risk,” 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with Monique Diagneault, MS, executive coach and dynamic facilitator, MD Consulting. Understanding seven flawed behaviors can increase your confidence, productivity and sales. Visit nemassachusetts.score.org. Register at readytalk.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1289089&tp_key=1b144976a6&sti=scoreeventpage.
APRIL 16
LAWRENCE — SCORE Free Live Webinar, “National Resources and Policy Updates for Small Businesses Impacted by COVID-19,” 1 p.m., with Brian Pifer, vice president of entrepreneurship, Small Business Majority. Learn about the new loan programs made available by the CARES Act, resources related to COVID-19 and policy recommendations to bolster small business owners right now. Visit nemassachusetts.score.org. Register at readytalk.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1300032&tp_key=55b0a7338f&sti=scoreeventpage.
APRIL 17
LAWRENCE — Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Business Assistance Webinar Series free live, virtual Networking Mixer, 10 a.m. The purpose of the series is to help keep the Merrimack Valley business community informed on coronavirus updates and information that can help them navigate through these unprecedented times. At this virtual networking event, local business owners can introduce themselves and meet other members of the community, while still practicing social distancing. Visit merrimackvalleychamber.com. Register at bit.ly/3c7zsWS.
APRIL 21
LAWRENCE — SCORE Free Live Webinar, “How Volunteering Can Help Small Businesses Grow in Your Community,” 1 to 2 p.m., with Bridget Weston, acting CEO of SCORE, and Ed Coleman, certified mentor and district director of SCORE’s Washington, D.C., chapter. The webinar will focus on importance of volunteering in the U.S. and its impact on the nation, the many benefits that come with volunteering and how volunteering with SCORE will help small businesses it serves and the community. Visit nemassachusetts.score.org. Register at readytalk.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1288658&tp_key=6d32973767&sti=scoreeventpage.
APRIL 22
LAWRENCE — Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce hosts a free live webinar, “Marketing Through a Crisis,” presented by Regis College, 10 to 11 a.m. Register at merrimacvalleychamber.com.
APRIL 24
LAWRENCE — Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce hosts a free virtual Business Assistance Webinar Series, 10 a.m. Business owners can learn how to use the tools Google has to promote their businesses during times of crisis. Register for this webex at bit.ly/2RnsiG4. Visit merrimackvalleychamber.com.
MAY 5-6
LAWRENCE — SCORE and Small Business Association present the National Small Business Week Virtual Conference, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Educational webinars, one-on-one mentoring sessions, networking chat rooms, exhibitor booths, prizes and resources will be featured. With just a few clicks, attendees can ask presenters a question, collaborate with fellow entrepreneurs, chat with exhibitors and download content — all from their computer or mobile device. For information and registration, visit nemassachusetts.score.org/event/national-small-business-week-virtual-conference.
MAY 29
HAVERHILL — Greater Haverhill Exchange Club’s 19th annual Rick Barry St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast, 7:30 a.m., DiBurro’s, 887 Boston Road, Ward Hill; rescheduled from March 17; tickets $40; all tickets previously purchased will be honored. Visit haverhillexchangeclub.com or contact Melissa Hero, melissa@thecolormint.net.
JUNE 25
HAVERHILL — Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce 24th annual WOW Conference, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Ocean Front North; rescheduled from March 27; tickets $99, includes continental breakfast and luncheon; all tickets previously purchased will be honored. Contact Melissa Seavey at 978-241-2971 or melissa@haverhillchamber.com.
POSTPONED
SALEM, N.H. — Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce’s 11th annual Health Fair, Salem High School, 44 Geremonty Drive; originally scheduled for March 17; gschamber.com.
HAVERHILL — UMass Lowell Business Resource Fair, UMass iHub, 2 Merrimack St., third floor; originally scheduled for March 25; uml.edu/innovation-hub/what-we-offer/haverhill/.
SALEM, N.H. — Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce Happy Hour, Margaritas Restaurant, 1 Keewaydin Drive; originally scheduled for Tuesday, April 14; gschamber.com/events.
ATKINSON — Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Hidden Jewel Champagne Celebration to celebrate women making a positive impact in local communities, Atkinson Resort & Country Club, 85 Country Club Road; originally scheduled for April 21; gschamber.com/events.
LAWRENCE — Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Business Networking & Referral Mixer, Holiday Inn Express Andover Lawrence, 224 Winthrop Ave.; originally scheduled for April 22; merrimackvalleychamber.com.
Have an item for the Business Planner? Email it to news@eagletribune.com.