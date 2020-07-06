Editor’s Note: Owing to the COVID-19 situation, many events have been postponed or rescheduled, which has been noted where possible. It is recommended that potential attendees contact the event hosts directly to determine if the event will take place. In addition, many organizations have been scheduling virtual events and webinars, which are included below.
JULY 7
DERRY — Greater Derry Londonderry Chamber of Commerce Virtual Networking Luncheon, 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Register at derry-chamber.chambermaster.com/events/details/monthly-networking-luncheon-07-07-2020-12667.
JULY 15
LAWRENCE — Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Annual Virtual Energy Conference with Massachusetts Energy Secretary Kathleen Theoharides and energy panel, 10 to 11 a.m. Free; optional $5 donation appreciated. Visit web.merrimackvalleychamber.com/events/MVCC-Annual-Virtual-Energy-Conference-WMA-Energy-Secretary-Kathleen-Theoharides-5015/details
SANDOWN — Business After Hours — Zorvino Vineyards: Picnic Promenade, 5 to 7 p.m., 226 Main St. Includes light appetizers, wine tastings and a cash bar; free and open to the public.
JULY 16
WINDHAM — Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce 12th annual Economic Development Update with Gov. Chris Sununu, 7:30 a.m, registration and breakfast; 8 to 9 a.m., presentation including Q&A; 9 to 9:30 a.m., open networking/conclusion; Castleton Banquet & Conference Center, 58 Enterprise Drive. Cost: $25 before July 10; $30 after (no sales at event). To register, visit gschamber.com.
JULY 21
DERRY — Greater Derry Londonderry Chamber of Commerce Taste of the Region, 5 to 8 p.m. outdoors at Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St. Exhibitors will compete for the title of Fan Favorite in three categories: Savory, Sips and Sweets. Social distancing protocols will be followed; attendees are asked to wear masks except when in designated tasting areas. Tickets $35; advance purchase recommended. Visit derry-chamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/11796.
JULY 22
HAVERHILL — Lunch with the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce, noon to 1:15 p.m., Maria’s Family Restaurant, 81 Essex St. Cost $20 members, $30 nonmembers, $30. Visit web.merrimackvalleychamber.com/events/Lunch-with-the-MVCC-at-Marias-Family-Restaurant-5016/details.
JULY 23
HAVERHILL — Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner, 5:30 cocktails, 6:30 to 9 p.m. dinner/program, Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road. Tickets $80. Contact Melissa Seavey at 978-241-2971 or melissa@haverhillchamber.com for information. Visit haverhillma.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/5138677 to register.
JULY 27
ANDOVER — Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Annual Golf-Auction Spectacular, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Indian Ridge Country Club, 73 Lovejoy Road. Auction donations appreciated. Individual golfer $195, foursome $780; sponsorships available. Call 978-686-0900 or visit web.merrimackvalleychamber.com/events/MVCC-Annual-Golf-Tournament-at-Indian-Ridge-Country-Club-5014/details.
AUG. 20
HAVERHILL — The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce’s Longest Table transitions to Pop Up Longest Tables in people’s front yards. The planning committee will be soliciting swag bag items in July and August. Contact Melissa Seavey, at 978-241-2971 or melissa@haverhillchamber.com.
AUG. 21-28
HAVERHILL — The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce third annual Restaurant Week. Cost for participating restaurants is free for chamber members, $100 for nonmembers. Visit haverhillsrestaurantweek.com.
AUG. 24
WINDHAM — Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Golf Outing, 6:30 a.m. registration, 7:30 a.m. shotgun start, Windham Country Club, 1 Country Club Road. Cost $150. To register, visit gschamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/8471.
