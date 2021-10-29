HAVERHILL — A diesel truck refueling station along with a Racing Mart convenience store is proposed for 298 Amesbury Road (Route 110) at the site of the former Greenleaf Gardens landscaping center.
The site is diagonally across from the Elliott Street entrance to Northern Essex Community College, and immediately across from Interstate 495 on and off ramps. It is adjacent to Haverhill Crossing, an assisted living facility.
According to a city development review filed in December of 2019, applicant Lauren Sagaser noted the plan involves demolishing the existing structures on the site, building a Racing Mart diesel fueling facility and convenience store and making associated site improvements.
The design plans reference Bohler Engineering of Southborough and Kayrouz Realty LLC of Westborough.
Property owner Steven Eddy of Haverhill, who operated Greenleaf Gardens, said he is currently clearing the property and plans to demolish a house on the property, but that final plans to rent the property are still being worked out.
A Racing Mart gas station and convenience store currently exists at 402 Amesbury Road, and is across from a Mobil gas station and convenience store.
Both stations and convenience stores are less than a quarter of a mile east of the proposed diesel station, which is a few hundred yards west of Mello, a cannabis shop that is poised to open at the site of the former Seafood Etc. restaurant.
Ralph Basiliere, a member of the conservation commission and its spokesman, said the project received standard departmental review that found no jurisdictional issues for the conservation commission.
“There are no wetland or watershed issues related to this property,” he said.
Conservation Technician Rob Moore said the area is zoned commercial and that a diesel station and convenience store is allowed by right. Most, but not all city departments have signed off on the project, he said.
The city’s building inspector must still issue a permit and the applicant will also need a UST (Underground Storage Tank) permit from the fire department and from the state.
The Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) regulates the registration, installation, operation, maintenance, inspection, and closure of petroleum fuel and hazardous substance UST systems, according to the MassDEP website.
City fire officials said that as of Oct. 27, the applicant had not applied for a UST permit.
Building Inspector Paul Viliott said Eddy has not completed the application for a demolition permit. He said the proposed construction project will need to meet all code requirements and that it is still under review by his department.