BOSTON — A federal agency has given a green light to Massachusetts to begin enforcing requirements of a 2020 voter-approved update to the state’s “right to repair” law.
In a letter to Attorney General Andrea Campbell, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it has agreed to a “path forward” that will allow the state to enforce the law – which requires vehicle information to be shared with buyers and independent repair shops – without violating federal safety regulations.
“NHTSA strongly supports the right to repair,” wrote Kerry Kolodziej, the agency’s assistant chief counsel for litigation and enforcement. “We are pleased to have worked with you to identify a way that the Massachusetts Data Access Law may be successfully implemented – promoting consumers’ ability to choose independent or do-it-yourself repairs – without compromising safety.”
The federal highway agency was criticized for a June 13 letter to auto manufacturers claiming that Massachusetts law is preempted by the National Traffic and Motor Vehicle Safety Act, and that complying with the state law would conflict with federal obligations.
But the letter sparked a backlash from members of the state’s congressional delegation, who penned a scathing letter to the federal agency accusing it of siding with the auto industry over consumers.
Question 1, which was approved by more than 75% of the state’s voters in the Nov. 3, 2020, elections, calls for modifying the law to allow repair shops to access “telematics” data from vehicles. A costly ballot fight pitted the nation’s automakers against small repair shops backed by the retail parts industry.
Backers of the changes argued the law needed updating because it unfairly allows car makers to use wireless technology to steer business toward dealerships, cutting out small shops and driving up consumer costs.
Automakers contend a 2013 voter-approved right to repair law already allows for sharing of mechanical data.
Two weeks after the vote, automakers sued to block the new law from taking effect. A lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court by the trade group Alliance for Automotive Innovation argues that the changes would violate federal laws.
Earlier this year, Campbell announced that her office would begin enforcing the updated law June 1, regardless of the legal challenge. Automakers filed a request for an injunction in federal court to block the move, but it was rejected.
In its letter to automakers, the NHTSA warned the open access to telematics authorized by the updated state law could allow third parties to remotely manipulate a vehicle’s steering, acceleration or even braking system.
But the federal agency says it has determined that there are multiple ways to implement the right to repair law that do not conflict with federal law, such as providing independent repair shops wireless access to a vehicle from within close proximity, but not long-range remote access.
Tommy Hickey, executive director of the Massachusetts Right to Repair Coalition, praised the ruling and said it means the law can be enforced nearly three years after the state’s voters overwhelmingly approved the measure.
“We urge NHTSA to commit to a level playing field by ensuring car manufacturers give the same access to diagnostic and repair information to car owners and independent repair shops as they do to their franchise dealers,” Hickey said in a statement. “Vehicle owners must have the right to take their cars and trucks where they choose for repairs.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
