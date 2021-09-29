HAVERHILL — The Haverhill-based small business GoodieKrunch was recently recognized by State Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, as part of the sixth annual Manufacturing Month Awards, honoring manufacturers across the state.
Founded by Haverhill resident HamdAllah Olona, GoodieKrunch produces its signature Yummy Coconut Snack, a crunchy combination of coconut, raisins, salt, sugar and vanilla extract that complements oatmeal, cold cereal, ice cream and yogurt, or can be eaten straight out of the bag for a quick snack.
GoodieKrunch, whose products are entirely gluten and dairy-free, has been a mainstay at Merrimack Valley farmers markets since its inception in 2017 and also sells its snacks online and at several local stores. Its creations take inspiration from the snacks Olona’s grandmother, a Yoruba woman of the Oyo Kingdom in West Africa, would make for family and friends.
“Local businesses like GoodieKrunch are truly the backbone of our economy,” said DiZoglio, a member of the Legislature’s Manufacturing Caucus. "Now more than ever, small businesses like GoodieKrunch need our support to get through what has been an unprecedented and challenging time.”
“I’m overjoyed to be able to represent minority women and women in general within the manufacturing industry," Olona said. "I hope to see many more women obtain success as manufacturers in the Merrimack Valley, as well as on the national and global levels.”