Care Dimensions HomeMD program, which provides in-home primary care service for patients 65 years and older who have trouble leaving home, has doubled its service area to cover 45 communities north of Boston, according to a statement.
The new service area includes Andover, Boxford, Georgetown, Groveland, Haverhill, Lawrence, Methuen, Newburyport, North Andover, Rowley and West Newbury in the Merrimack Valley.
New patients are being accepted to the practice and seen at home by a physician or nurse practitioner for all primary care needs.
“Now, during the response to COVID-19, there is an even greater demand for additional safe, easy access to primary care services for patients who are medically fragile," Patricia Ahern, Care Dimensions’ president and CEO, said in the statement.
"It’s so much easier for our clinicians to come to the patient’s home versus exposing them to the increased risks of leaving home,” she added.
Care Dimensions HomeMD is particularly appropriate for patients who may be physically fragile, have trouble leaving their homes due to physical issues or memory loss, or for those who are managing complex chronic conditions such as diabetes, COPD, stroke or heart failure, according to the statement. Clinicians follow all COVID-19 safety precautions and use appropriate personal protective equipment.
Led by longtime North Shore physicial Mark Messenger, MD, and nurse practitioners Kristin Chouinard and Patricia McCarthy, the team has extensive experience meeting the healthcare needs of a rapidly growing elder population.
To learn more about HomeMD, visit CareDimensions.org/HomeMD or call 888-281-0011.