ANDOVER — Five years ago the toy store Learning Express shuttered its doors in Andover.
“It was really hard when they closed,” said Sarah Ashworth, who will be the owner of a new Learning Express on 34 Park St. The new store has a grand opening planned for Sept. 8, 9 and 10, but may open as soon as next week.
The previous Learning Express was run by Chip and Joyce Will for almost 30 years and was one of the first Learning Expresses, which now has franchises all over the country.
After years working in Finance, Ashworth decided to follow in the footsteps of her family, who run a seasonal toy store in Ogunquit, Maine.
“It seems more fun to be opening a toy store than doing finance,” she said.
“What I am trying to do is be the toy store in Andover,” she said. “My kids and I were here for every birthday party as they were growing up.”
Ashworth said they will carry both regular toys and toys with an “educational tilt.”
“We are going to have Legos and we are going to have Pokemon and we’re going to have squish (Squishmallows) and we’re going to have slime,” Ashworth said.
She added they will also carry books or toys that encourage reading and be receptive to feedback from customers about what toys to carry.
They will also offer free gift wrapping, personalized items and “toy experts,” who will provide recommendations. Another program, birthday box, acts like a gift registry for kids’ birthdays.
When Ashworth’s mom retired from teaching, she opened a toy store in Ogunquit.
“She’s run it for 13 years,” Ashworth said. “It was a fun thing for us to do as a family.”
Ashworth said that this store will be something she will be able to leave to her family.
“We would love to just be part of the community,” Ashworth said. “When we were growing up we could do all of our shopping in Andover center and now it’s harder to do that.”
