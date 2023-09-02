BOSTON — Employers are still struggling to find workers amid an ongoing labor crunch, which is driving up wages, according to a new report by a business group.
The survey of employers by the National Federation of Independent Businesses found that 40% of small business owners in Massachusetts have job openings they couldn’t fill, while 36% have raised pay to lure workers back into the labor force and fill open positions.
The survey found at least 93% of owners hiring or trying to hire reported few or no qualified applicants for open positions.
About 35% of business owners have openings for skilled workers and 18% have openings for unskilled labor, the report notes.
“It’s a competitive job market right now and in order to hire and retain qualified workers, many small businesses are either increasing pay, or planning to do so over the next few months,” said Chris Carlozzi, NFIB’s Massachusetts state director.
Business leaders say the reasons behind the worker shortage is complicated, but it has long-term implications in hard-hit industries like health care and early education.
Many suggest the dynamic is more of a churn in the labor force as the pool of available workers look for advancement and higher-paying jobs.
Some workers are permanently leaving the labor force, and others are moving around between positions to get better pay, benefits and other hiring perks.
For employers, the hiring crunch means having to provide more incentives such as signing bonuses and competitive pay to attract new candidates.
“More small business owners are planning to increase compensation in the next three months as unfilled job openings slipped in August,” Bill Dunkelberg, NFIB’s chief economist, wrote in the report. “Even as openings fell on Main Street, owners are actively working to retain current employees and attract qualified applicants.”
In Massachusetts, the rising wages come as Beacon Hill lawmakers weigh a controversial proposal to increase the state’s minimum wage from $15 to $20 per hour, which business leaders strongly oppose.
Massachusetts has one of the highest state minimum wages in the nation, which rose to $15 per hour in January under a 2018 “grand bargain” agreement between lawmakers, worker advocates and the business community. The wage has increased nearly every year since 2014, when it was $8 an hour.
Backers of higher wages say workers are still struggling to make ends meet in Massachusetts, where the overall cost of living remains higher than many other states in the Northeast region.
But the state’s business community says additional wage hikes will put the squeeze on employers, prompting belt-tightening, layoffs and ultimately higher prices for consumers.
A recent NFIB report estimated that raising the state’s wage floor to $20 per hour would cost 23,000 jobs — or 0.5% of the state’s employment base — many of them among small businesses.
“It’s important that Massachusetts lawmakers refrain from instituting a one-size-fits-all $20 minimum wage mandate and instead, allow small business owners to continue setting compensation based on what best fits the position,” Carlozzi said.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
