HAVERHILL — Hundreds of Painted Lady butterflies were set free Friday, June 11 at the Wingate Residences off of North Avenue.
In a symbolic gesture of residents of the facility beginning a new chapter in their lives, the Wingate held the butterfly release party as these colorful creatures began their next chapter as well.
Organizers had ordered 15 dozen Painted Lady butterflies that arrived in cold containers from Swallowtail Farms in California.
Two hours prior to release, the butterflies were brought to room temperature.
The facility has a certified butterfly garden with plants that attract butterflies.
This was the third annual event.
Residents of the facility released their butterflies late morning, followed by member of the public in the afternoon, who registered to take part in the butterfly release event.
The Residences at Wingate offers independent living, assisted living and a secure memory care program.
— Mike LaBella