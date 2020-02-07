PETE BUTTIGIEG will host a town hall at SALEM HIGH SCHOOL, 44 Geremonty Drive at P.M. on FEB. 9.

About Pete Buttigieg

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is the youngest 2020 presidential hopeful at age 38.

Buttigieg is a Harvard University graduate and Rhodes Scholar who was a naval intelligence officer before going back to his hometown where he was elected mayor.

Buttigieg was first elected in 2012 when he because the youngest mayor of a city with a population of over 100,000. He was reelected in 2015. He completed his last term as mayor earlier this year.

Source: Wikipedia

