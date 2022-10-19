HAVERHILL — The Buttonwoods Museum will celebrate Archaeology Month by hosting an open house Saturday, Oct. 22, from noon to 2 p.m.
This year’s event will feature New England women archaeologists, including Thera Luce.
The Buttonwoods Museum has the largest holdings of the Haverhill Archaeology Society.
Visit the museum’s online exhibit of the Luce Collection at buttonwoods.org.
Various noncredit courses offered this fall
HAVERHILL — Northern Essex Community College is offering a variety of fall noncredit courses including business, professional and career courses such as accounting and bookkeeping, meeting and event planning, home inspection and interior design, computer skills and a lot more. Personal interest courses include Reiki, Tai Chi, food and wine pairing, group guitar for beginners, a samosa making workshop and more. Check out the dozens of courses offered at necc.mass.edu/noncredit.
Flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines offered Saturday
METHUEN — Staff from the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center will be administering flu shots as well as COVID-19 vaccines and boosters at the Methuen High School Field House on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The clinic will be open to all families within Methuen Public Schools.
Families will need to provide proof of health insurance and their current COVID-19 vaccination card.
The flu shot is available for all ages and will be set up as a walk-up station in the field house. No appointment is necessary.
Methuen early voting to begin on Saturday
METHUEN — Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election will be held at Sanborn Hall at 90 Hampshire St. on the following dates and times:
Oct. 22 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Oct. 25 from 8 a.m. to noon; Oct. 26 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Oct. 28 from 8 a.m. to noon; Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Nov. 1-3 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Haverhill early voting to begin on Saturday
HAVERHILL — Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election will be held in the former RMV office located in the basement of City Hall, 4 Summer St., on the following dates and times. The office is most easily accessible from the Newcomb Street side of the building. (Handicap access from Main Street lower parking lot).
Early Voting Dates & Times: Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 24, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 27, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 28, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 31, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 1, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 3, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday, Nov. 4, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The last date and time to register and be eligible to vote in the Nov. 8 State General Election is Saturday, Oct. 29, at 5 p.m. The last day to request a Vote By Mail ballot is Tuesday, Nov. 1, by 5 p.m..
To check your voter registration status, visit sec.state.ma.us/voterregistrationsearch or call the City Clerk’s office at 978-374-2312.
Scavenger Hunt is Nov. 5 for Haverhill Exchange Club
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Exchange Club will hold a Fall Scavenger Hunt Fundraiser titled “The Hillie Hunt” Saturday, Nov. 5, from 6 to 9 p.m. An after party from 8 to 11 p.m. will be at Maria’s Family Restaurant on Essex Street featuring Spinner Music Productions.
Prizes for first, second and third place teams, and a 50/50 raffle. Cost is $200 per team/per car. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Michael B. Christensen Community & Family Support Center to prevent child abuse. For tickets visit online at haverhillexchangeclub.com.
For sponsorships, contact Lars Olsen at lolson@hilbgroup.com or 410-271-2453 or Michael Joy at michaeljoy82@hotmail.com or 978-457-4236.
