HAVERHILL — The 21st Annual Festival of Trees at the Buttonwoods Museum continues this week. The Festival is open Thursday from noon to 8 p.m. and features a children’s scavenger hunt all day. Holiday movies are at 4 and 6:30 p.m. and are included in the regular festival admission.
Senior Day ($1 off admission) is Friday from noon to 2 p.m. and includes a Senior Tea Party from noon to 2 p.m. and nostalgic radio Christmas favorites all day. A candlelight tour of the John Ward House from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Family Fun Day is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes holiday arts and crafts and a visit by Santa from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A Holiday Jubilee Party is from 6 to 8 p.m. and features live music and a buffet meal. Admission for the Jubilee is $15 per person. The Festival will be open Sunday, Dec. 4, from 11 to 5 p.m. and will feature art demonstrations by the Greater Haverhill Art Association from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. and a holiday concert from 1 to 2:30 p.m. with the local band, Currier Square.
For a full list of events, visit online at buttonwoodsfot.org.
Blood drive is Thursday in Andover
ANDOVER — Chinmaya Mission at 1 Union St. will hold a Blood Drive for the American Red Cross Thursday, Dec. 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Red Cross officials said there is an urgent need for blood. Appointments can be made online at www.redcrossblood.org. Please enter zip code 01810 in the Find a Blood Drive search bar. You can also call 1-800-733-2767.
Nevins Library to host program on Frederick Douglass
METHUEN — The Nevins Memorial Library will host an organized event titled “Reading Frederick Douglass Together in the Context of Contemporary Forms of Slavery” Saturday, Dec. 3, at 9:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium, 305 Broadway. The program is free and open to the adult public.
The purpose of this event is to commemorate the International Day for the Abolition of Slavery and to raise awareness about contemporary forms of slavery such as human trafficking, sexual exploitation and forced marriage. This bilingual (English-Spanish) program is intended for adults and youth adults. It will begin with a reading and discussion of the speech “What is the Fourth of July to the Slave?” by Douglass, followed by several presentations (online and in-person) related to the topic of slavery and human trafficking.
Funding from Mass Humanities is provided through the National Endowment for the Humanities “A more Perfect Union” Program.
For information and registration, visit www.nevinslibrary.org or call 978-686-4080.
North Andover tree lighting moved to Sunday, Dec. 4
NORTH ANDOVER — Because of inclement weather, the town’s tree lighting was postponed to Sunday, Dec. 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. The event will be held on the Town Common and will include treats, entertainment, caroling and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Winterlights at the Stevens-Coolidge House
NORTH ANDOVER — The Stevens-Coolidge House and Gardens, 153 Chickering Road, is hosting a Winterlights event from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, now through Jan. 7.
Admission ranges from $5 to $27. Free for children under age 2. To purchase tickets, visit online at https://thetrustees.org/event/81434.
Business delivers Thanksgiving dinners to Fina House
METHUEN — Borislow Insurance delivered Thanksgiving dinners to the YWCA’s Fina House in Lawrence. Fina House was established to expand critically needed housing opportunities and social services for some of the most vulnerable women and families in the community, including survivors of domestic and/or sexual violence and their children and homeless teen pregnant or parenting mothers.
At Fina House, women participate in skill-building activities that are designed to help them identify and achieve personal and professional goals. Borislow Insurance donated 26 oven roaster chickens as well as 26 meal packs that included fresh and canned vegetables, jars of gravy, cans of cranberry sauce and boxes of corn bread and brownie mixes.
Mitten Tree drive to provide winter clothing for children
NORTH ANDOVER — The town is seeking donations of winter clothing through the Mitten Tree that is located in the lobby of Town Hall, 120 Main St.
Residents can replace a candy cane with a new hat, scarf, mittens or gloves. All items collected will be donated to the North Andover Public Schools and the North Andover Youth and Recreation Services.
Drop off hours are as follows: Mondays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon. The last day to drop off items is Dec. 22.
